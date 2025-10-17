A FORMER Methodist church leader in Cornwall has pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual offences in a hearing at Truro Crown Court.
Reverend Steven Wild, 70, from St Ives, appeared in court at noon today [Friday, October 17] accused of 11 offences carried out between March 2004 and June 2019. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His Honour Judge James Adkin told Wild that, due to a large number of cases, the earliest a three-week jury trial could begin was November 2, 2026, with a pre-trial review to take place in September. Wild was released on unconditional bail.
Wild was chair of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Methodist District from 2008 until 2022. He was suspended in September 2021 while a safeguarding investigation took place, and it was confirmed in March 2022 that he would not be returning to ministry.
He initially appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on September 15. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed charges related to incidents in Cornwall, Devon, Derbyshire, Merseyside and Bristol.
