GWR have issued urgent advice to commuters with a minimum four-hour railway closure between Plymouth and Liskeard.
The closure is due to the line’s proximity to an unexploded World War II bomb found under a property in Keyham, which is set to be moved by experts to the sea in a location off of the breakwater at Torpoint.
With the risk of the bomb exploding during its move, an exclusion zone including a section of the railway line has been put in place.
You can see the full list of rail cancellations on our story here, while the Torpoint Ferry is also affected.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Emergency services need to close the railway between Plymouth and Liskeard from 1400 to 1800 today
“From Cornwall: Avoid travel beyond Liskeard and delay your journey – tickets for today will be valid later today and tomorrow (Saturday, February 24).
“The road network in the area will also be affected and no replacement road transport can be provided.