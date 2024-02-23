THE detonation of a wartime bomb which has been found in Keyham, Plymouth will cause significant travel disruption between 2pm - 5pm today (February 23).
A new temporary cordon of 300 meters within the area will be put in place as the device is removed.
It has been agreed that the device will be removed via highly trained bomb disposal experts from St Michael avenue and travel to the Torpoint Ferry slipway for it to be disposed of at sea past the breakwater.
Following this, the main train line will be closed, ferries (including the Torpoint ferry), will be suspended and buses are going to be diverted.