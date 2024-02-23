A NUMBER of railway services serving Cornwall have been cancelled or amended due to the moving of a World War II bomb discovered under a property in Keyham.
A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said: “Over the past few days, bomb disposal experts from the Army and Navy have been assessing the device to determine the best possible approach for its disposal. It is a very complex situation, and a number of factors need to be considered, alongside the overriding objective of keeping people safe, avoiding damage to property and impact on underground utilities.
“After considering all options, including a controlled detonation on site, it has been agreed that the safest and least impactful option is to remove the device from St Michaels Avenue and travel to the Torpoint Ferry slipway, for the bomb to be disposed of at sea (beyond the Breakwater).
“Highly trained bomb disposal experts will carefully remove the device from the property and it will be transported by road in a military convoy from Keyham to the Torpoint Ferry slipway.
“The main trainline will be closed, ferries (including the Torpoint Ferry) will be suspended and buses will be diverted.
“Once the operation is complete, the Police will begin to reopen the roads.”
Services on the Plymouth to Gunnislake line will be suspended, starting with the 14.28 Plymouth to Gunnislake service due at 3.14pm, until the 7.33pm Gunnislake to Plymouth service, due at 8.18pm.
Cancellations
1.15pm Penzance to Plymouth due 3.09pm
2.28pm Plymouth to Gunnislake due 3.14pm
3.15 Penzance to Plymouth due 5.18pm
3.19pm Gunnislake to Plymouth due 4.04pm
4.38pm Plymouth to Gunnislake due 5.24pm
5.00pm Plymouth to Liskeard due 5.37pm
5.33pm Gunnislake to Plymouth due 6.18pm
5.56pm Liskeard to Plymouth due 6.22pm
6.38pm Plymouth to Gunnislake due 7.24pm
7.33pm Gunnislake to Plymouth due 8.18pm
Changes to services
12.15pm Penzance to London Paddington due 5.31pm
It will no longer call at St Austell, Par, Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard.
12:50pm Penzance to Plymouth due 2.44pm will be terminated at Liskeard.
It will no longer call at St Germans, Saltash and Plymouth.
1.50pm Penzance to Plymouth due 3.45pm will be terminated at Liskeard.
It will no longer call at St Germans, Saltash and Plymouth.
2.15pm Penzance to London Paddington due 7.22pm will be started from Plymouth.
It will no longer call at Penzance, St Erth, Camborne, Redruth, Truro, St Austell, Par, Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard.
2.18pm Plymouth to Penzance due 4.12pm will be started from Liskeard.
It will no longer call at Plymouth, Saltash and St Germans.
2.50pm Penzance to Plymouth due 4.45pm will be terminated at Liskeard.
It will no longer call at St Germans, Saltash and Plymouth. Will be formed of two coaches instead of three.
3.47pm Plymouth to Penzance due 5.40pm will be started from Liskeard.
It will no longer call at Plymouth, Saltash and St Germans.
4.15pm Penzance to London Paddington due 9.29pm will be started from Plymouth.
It will no longer call at Penzance, St Erth, Camborne, Redruth, Truro, St Austell, Par, Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard.