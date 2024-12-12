Currently Suffragan Bishop of Basingstoke, David succeeds the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen, who moved to the See of Winchester last year. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be coming to Truro,” he said. “It’s been an astonishing journey, enriched by so many people I’ve met on the way, who clearly have been praying and seeking wisdom for the future of the church in Cornwall.”