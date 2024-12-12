The Right Reverend David Williams has been named 17th Bishop of Truro. The announcement was made on Wednesday at St Meriadoc’s Junior School in Camborne, from where Bishop David addressed 4,000 children at Church of England schools across Cornwall via Zoom.
He then visited Truro Cathedral, tying a ribbon to the LOUDFence in solidarity with abuse survivors; Bodmin, where he enjoyed St Petroc’s Church’s Christmas tree festival and learned about initiatives including the community larder; and St Meubred’s in Cardinham, where he encountered the Small Churches project, launched to support dwindling communities.
Currently Suffragan Bishop of Basingstoke, David succeeds the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen, who moved to the See of Winchester last year. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be coming to Truro,” he said. “It’s been an astonishing journey, enriched by so many people I’ve met on the way, who clearly have been praying and seeking wisdom for the future of the church in Cornwall.”