It is understood that all of the Reform councillors – alongside, possibly, a couple of Independents – are refusing to sign the council’s new code of conduct until it’s been checked by the party’s legal team. They are concerned that by signing they will be silenced by officers on matters they may want to speak out about, such as Net Zero or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The new councillors have six months to sign it, so members will still be allowed to sit on committees and take part in council business.