CORNWALL’S stunning coastline is once again in the spotlight, as ten of its beaches have earned the prestigious Blue Flag award for 2025 – a mark of excellence in water quality, environmental standards, safety and beach management.
Known for its rugged cliffs golden sands, and surf-friendly waves, Cornwall has cemented its reputation as home to some of the best beaches in the UK – and indeed, the world.
Carbis Bay, Crooklets, Gyllyngvase, Polzeath, Porthmeor, Porthminster, Trevone Bay, Porthtowan, Summerleaze and Widemouth Bay have all earned their place among the 35 beaches in the South West that met the Blue Flag’s stringent criteria.
These Cornish gems stand proudly among 47 award-winning beaches across the region, which spans from the Isles of Scilly to Wiltshire.
The Seaside Award, which recognises beaches that meet high standards for cleanliness and facilities, also returned to many of Cornwall’s shores. Carbis Bay once again impressed with a dual award, joined by Crackington Haven, Great Western, Porth, Portreath and Sennen Cove, highlighting Cornwall’s dedication to maintaining its natural beauty.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “As an island community, the quality of our beaches and blue spaces is crucial to our environment and vital for our economy, particularly in terms of tourism and employment.
"Achieving this accreditation shows the commitment of beach managers and local authorities to protect them for years to come.
“In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world. It’s wonderful to see the flags flying proudly over 47 of them in the South West.
“The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces.
“Cornwall’s coastline is not only breathtaking – it’s a testament to environmental care and community pride.”
The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and blue spaces and promoting the country’s best beaches.
Blue Flag beaches are free for all to enjoy, with visitors able to experience the same quality as destinations like Spain or Trinidad and Tobago without the environmental impact – or price tag – of flying.
Blue Flag is an environmental education programme managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education.
Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:
- Safety and services such as first aid, and lifeguards where necessary
- Environmental information, including displaying details about local ecosystems
- Environmental management, including litter and waste
- Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.
Blue Flag is only presented to beaches and inland bathing waters with bathing water which has achieved the highest classification as set by the EU Bathing Water Directive and have an environmental education programme. Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.