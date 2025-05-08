AN announcement by Reform UK’s chairman on Monday, May 5, that the party would only allow the Union Jack and St George’s Flag to fly at the councils it now controls certainly caused a furore.
Zia Yusuf’s tweet came just four days after Reform won control of eight councils in England and gained the largest number of seats at Cornwall Council.
There was immediate concern among people of all political persuasions across Cornwall. Would this mean that the St Piran’s flag – a constant at Lys Kernow / County Hall in Truro – would be taken down if Reform eventually takes control?
Mr Yusuf, whose father worked as a paediatrician at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, said in his social media post: “Reform controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that *only* flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and the St George’s Flag. No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or council-chamber walls.”
There is currently a political battle of wills going on at Lys Kernow. Reform, with 28 seats, needs to partner with at least 16 other councillors to form a 44-seat majority to make up Cornwall Council’s ruling administration.
However, it is looking more and more apparent that the Lib Dems (26 seats) and the Independent group (16) will form an alliance, meaning they only need at least two more councillors to join them from either Labour, Mebyon Kernow or the Greens to take power. The Tories ruled themselves out of any coalition earlier this week.
Following the tweet by Reform’s chairman, Cornwall’s Lib Dem group leader Leigh Frost was one of those who spoke out. He said: “Reform UK Ltd have announced plans to remove all flags except the Union Flag and St George’s Cross from council buildings. Let me be clear – the Cornish are a recognised national minority and our cultural identity will not be trampled on. I will never let anyone stop us from flying the St Piran’s flag with pride.”
Soon after Mr Yusuf’s tweet, his party’s account appeared to make a slight U-turn, but with a bit of politics thrown in. The post read: “Reform UK councils will only fly the Union Jack, St George’s flag and county flags. We are proud of our country and history. Labour and the Tories want to stop this.”
Cllr Frost responded: “They have now added that they would also allow county flags to fly. I’d best not mention that the St Piran’s flag is the Cornish national emblem and not a county flag. It’s good that they have backtracked so quickly, not so good that they made policy announcements on the hoof without thinking about the wider impact.”
Reform’s campaign manager in Cornwall, Andrea Lovett, also commented on the flags issue.
She said: “I can confirm the Lib Dems are whipping up total twaddle. We’ve been clear. We will allow the Union Flag, St George’s Cross and county flags to fly at County Hall, as well as common sense exceptions during occasions such as Armed Forces or royal visits.”
The party has not stated outright if the ban includes Pride flags and those of other movements and causes.