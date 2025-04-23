HIT musical Chicago set in 1920's gangsterland is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, April 26.
The award-winning musical is about a women accused of murder, but it's also about corruption, celebrity, the power of the media, the public's insatiable appetite for grisly stories and all that jazz.
Roxie Hart played by Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara is a fame-hungry nightclub dancer and housewife who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her but tells her infatuated husband that he was a burglar.
Caught in a lie, arrested and thrown in jail, Hart meets other glamorous murderesses, including vaudeville star Velma Kelly played by Djalenga Scott.
The pair compete against each other for their freedom and for the attentions of the capable but corrupt lawyer Billy Flynn played by Dan Burton in order that, once released, they can become stars.
Janette Manrara’s first ever musical theatre performance was a smooth transition from the dancefloor to the stage as she was captivating as Roxie Hart.
Djalenga Scott was also a star of the show with her compelling stage presence whilst Kevin Clifton brought undeniable charisma to Billy Flynn.
One of the most arresting performances comes from 80’s pop legend Sinitta Malone who plays Matron “Mama” Morton, the prison ward at Cook County Jail who doubles as a talent agent.
The house band deservedly took centre-stage and cleverly interacted with the performance.
Dance is of course central to Chicago and there's no mistaking the sexy, jazz-hands-esque moves that expertly represent the decadence and razzle dance of the 1920s.
With the stunning dancers mainly clad in black lingerie throughout, this is one smoking hot, sultry show.
Chicago features one show-stopping song after another including Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz, which had the audience grinning from ear to ear.
Chicago is a masterclass in musical theatre - sharp, sexy, and endlessly entertaining.
The production is a sure-fire success.