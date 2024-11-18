An intrepid 10-year-old has run the Cornwall coast path and climbed North Africa’s tallest mountain in aid of Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
Freddie Storey, from Cardinham near Bodmin, climbed 4,200m Mount Toubkal in the Atlas Mountains during October half-term. The equivalent of climbing Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, four times, the challenge took two and a half days and involved sleeping in a tent in zero-degree conditions.
A few days later on November 1, the plucky youngster was greeted by an RNLI siren and beach announcement when he crossed the finish line at Widemouth Bay Café in North Cornwall, completing the 330-mile coastal run he’d started a year earlier.
Freddie was accompanied in his endeavour by father James, with mother Pippa and eight-year-old brother Max (who also climbed Mount Toubkal) as support crew in charge of drop-offs and pick-ups. Starting from Plymouth, Freddie and James aimed to run the course in weekend bursts between four and seven miles long.
James said he was “delighted” to have finished, adding: “When we were less than halfway round, it looked like a never-ending task. If we missed a weekend run, we’d have to do double the next weekend.”
To this end, Freddie completed day-runs of 18 miles and 16 miles, both with a similar ascent to Scafell Pike; and a further spell of three runs covered over 30 miles in 48 hours.
They were rewarded by the very wildlife they set out to save. “We’ve seen whales, lizards and slow worms on the way around as well as lovely birds and gorgeous vistas.”
James estimates the pair have spent over 80 hours in the car or bus getting to and from runs, and learnt that hitchhiking in the UK “is not easy but those that do stop are the most generous of sorts and all give money to the cause”.
Freddie has had some sterling support along the way from friends, family and strangers, both through social media – including encouraging messages from Olympic athletes Paula Radcliffe, Sally Gunnell and Liz McColgan - and just meeting people en route.
The family often slept overnight in the back of their car, or occasionally splashed out on a budget hotel.
Freddie has raised almost £2,500 for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, but would like to double that figure – so the running may well continue. “I know he was counting down the runs until the finish line, because it was getting painful,” said James, who runs Glynn Barton Cottages.
“But now we’ve completed it, he wants to run the coast paths of Dorset, Somerset and Devon – so watch this space.”
To sponsor Freddie’s effort, visit his JustGiving page – search for Freddie Storey – or donate via text to Cornwall Wildlife Trust with FREDDIERUNS 70085. Follow Freddie on Instagram @freddierunscornwall