TRURO rower Helen Glover has won silver in her fourth Olympic games in the women’s four in Paris.
Glover and team-mates Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten, who started as favourites, were involved in a remarkable battle with the Netherlands which was neck-and-neck right up to the finish.
Starting in lane three, GB soon moved ahead of Romania into second and by the halfway stage were right on the Dutch team’s tail.
The third 500-metre installment saw the gap stay as it was, but just as it looked like the Brits would pull away towards the line, Netherlands responded over the final stretch to edge it on the line.
It meant no fairytale third gold for Glover, but it took a fine performance from the Dutch to deny her, Booth, Redgrave and Shorten.