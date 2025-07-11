ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, July 12
THERE are two huge games at both ends of the table tomorrow.
Wadebridge – top but level with champions Penzance, go to an in-form Helston side who are third and just 14 points behind.
The Swans name the same side that won Wednesday night’s WT Edwards Cup final against St Just which means batsman Alex Forward is preferred to Charlie Hawken who will drop down to open the bowling in the seconds.
Helston are once again without Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy, while all-rounder Gavin Tregenza is unavailable following last week’s thrilling victory at Truro. In comes opening bowler Ryan Tonkin after recovering from injury.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steven Jenkin, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Ollie Black, Brad Bury.
WADEBRIDGE: Tom McLachlan, Matt Robins, Matt Rowe, Lachlan Crump, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Alex Forward, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
AT THE other end, seventh meets eighth at Moores Park as Callington welcome St Just.
Callington are ten points clear of trouble after a poor run of form, while the Penwith outfit are only three above bottom side Grampound Road.
Cally bolster the batting as Ben Allsop comes in from the seconds in place of Ben Alford who drops down to bowl in the seconds, while St Just draft in player/coach Justin Stephens for the afternoon as Jamie Semmens is unavailable.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Tryfonos, Xavie Clarke, Mohammed Danyaal, Aidan Libby, Ben Allsop, Rowen Taplin, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt).
ST JUST: Ellis May, Lewis Stephens, Neil Curnow, Justin Stephens, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Gareth May (capt), Logan Curnow, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
BOTH Callington and St Just will hope for a favour from Penzance when they visit Grampound Road.
The Roadies are just a point behind second bottom Truro and are right in the mix for survival.
The visitors, who have a ECB National Club Championship quarter-final to look forward to later this month but were rained off against St Austell last weekend, are without batsman Grant Stone, which means a recall for left-arm spinner Charlie Hearn.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Not confirmed at the time of going to press.
TRURO head up the A390 looking to do a league and cup double over St Austell.
The Saints are without batsmen Mike Bone and David Munn and opening bowler Liam Watson.
Teenager Jack Mallet is rewarded for his half century in the seconds with a spot in the middle-order, while Curtis Dalby is in to open the batting and Matt Lloyd will provide an extra pace bowling option.
Truro are missing Cornwall all-rounder Scott Kellow as he drops out for young off-spinner Jack Ivamy who may get the chance to bowl with his father Neil, who has been in fine form since coming back a fortnight ago.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman Curtis Dalby, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Connor Cooke, Jack Mallet, Thevindu Dickwella, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Ben Sleeman, Matt Lloyd.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Charlie Kent (capt), Akhilesh Sahani, Ted Phillips, Murray Wyatt, Adam Price, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Rob Harrison, Neil Ivamy, Freddie Bose, Jack Ivamy.
WERRINGTON’S hammering of Callington last week moved them 12 points clear of trouble before they go to fourth-placed Redruth.
The Reds failed to take to the field last Saturday as their clash at St Just was called off, meaning they dropped to 16 points off the summit.
Werrington had some selection headaches this week with bowlers Mark Taskis and Dan Barnard both available again, and they come back in for batsman George Rickard and Darren Webber who took 2-36 last Saturday.
REDRUTH: Not confirmed at the time of going to press.
WERRINGTON: Sam Hockin, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Ben Smeeth, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
