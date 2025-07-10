After losing Rhys Brownfield and Neil Curnow early on, 22 from Ellis May was added to by Chamikara Edirisinghe and Phil Nicholas (34 off 19) as they reached 103-3 in the 13th over.
But once Edirisinghe edged Elliot Dunnett behind to go for 30 and Logan Curnow was yorked first ball, the Cape Road outfit subsided to 107 all out.
Edirisinghe dismissed former county captain Matt Robins for a single, but unbeaten half centuries from James Turpin (54no) and Lachlan Crump ensured a first ever county T20 title for the Swans who will now represent Cornwall in the South West Area T20 Finals Day at Bridgwater on Sunday, August 3.
Speaking to the Voice afterwards, May said: “At one point there we were in a good position looking like we could get 150-plus, maybe even 180, but similar to the Vinter Cup where we made 150-odd and should have got 170 that night, we didn’t quite kick on.
“But look, you can’t win them all. We had a massive ‘up’ last week and haven’t performed tonight, but fair play to Wadebridge.”
On their batting, he continued: “We were similar last week and Phil was brilliant to get man-of-the-match and Chami keeps getting in and getting 30 or 40 every week, but just needs to get on to that next stage.
“We’re known for a collapse now and again and we’ve had one tonight which is disappointing in a final.
“But we’ve lost to Wadebridge who are a very good side, fair play to Kelvin and Wadebridge and we wish them all the best in the regionals.”
St Just are one of several teams involved in the scrap to avoid relegation from the ECB Cornwall Premier League, and they face one of the sides around them in the table on Saturday when they visit Callington (1pm).
May said: “We were on a massive high after last Wednesday, no-one had us to win that, albeit we had a fantastic following at Camborne to beat Penzance.
“But look, we’ll regroup for Saturday, we’ve got Callington, they’re seven points above us and it’s a massive, massive game for us and we’ve got to get back to winning some games in the league.”
He continued: “We’ve got a blend of youth, old and middle-aged people, but we are where we are, but last week was a massive high and hopefully that’s given some of the guys some belief to beat the likes of Penzance and Callington.
“But we’ve got to focus on ourselves and worry about what we do.
“When we do things well we’re a good side, we just need to put in a complete performance in in the league.”
Callington were expected to push for the title this term but currently find themselves seventh, one place and seven points above the West Cornwall club, and May is keeping it simple.
He said: “We get to a weekend where we play some of the top sides and think that player hasn’t got many recently, but they seem to against St Just.
“We’ve got to really make sure we do everything as best we can and worry about what we do.
“Yes they’ve got good players, but they’re only 11 players on a pitch and that’s shown already this season in the position they’re at.”
May was captain during the club’s glory years in the mid 2000s where they won dozens of titles both locally and regionally, and you can sense his determination as he plots their survival bid.
He said: “Look, we’re used to it. At the halfway point last year we were bottom and this year we were third from bottom, so we’re in a better position than we were last year.
“If you look at teams like Helston who are having a fantastic time, if you can put a couple of results together then you can move up the table and that’s what we need to do. If it starts Saturday then brilliant, if not we need to regroup and beat St Austell the week after and that’s where we’ve got to be.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.