A MAIDEN league century from Mark Stevens was the highlight of a six-run victory for Saltash Seconds against their South Petherwin counter in Cornwall Cricket League Division Six East.
The opening bat struck 11 boundaries as the hosts posted a competitive total of 244 for three.
Stevens (100) shared a first wicket stand of 88 with Shayn Rencher (44) and a fine 136-run third wicket partnership with Ben Lindsay, who built on his recent 95 not out, to hit 67 from just 54 deliveries.
In reply, the visitors got off to a storming start thanks to James Cawsey (25) and Nick Gerry (42), the latter of whom then shared a 101-run partnership with skipper Richard Watson, who was in fine touch with a top score of 73.
Useful contributions from Trevor Dingle and Caleb Forsyth helped take the game to the final over, but it was the Ashes who prevailed, helped by Jack Roberts’ 3-53.
Luckett Twos remain second after a convincing 140-run win at Werrington Fourths.
An unbeaten 44 from Martin Budden, plus scores in the 20s from Martin Budge, Ian Roberts and Michael Clements saw them make 224-8.
Ralph Hodgson took (3-39) for the depleted hosts who were 84 all out in reply. Stephen Brown (3-15) did much of the damage, whilst there were two apiece for Budge and Gareth Clements.
Put into bat, the hosts were all out for just 116, Adam Lovejoy made 30 with Jack May adding a further 29.
Russ Holloway claimed 4-12 from just 3.4 overs, whilst Ian Dawe and Lee Roberts each took two wickets.
An opening stand of 84 between Dan Pethick (42) and Sam Graber (62no) paved the way for Gunnislake’s sixth league win of the season. Between them they smashed 12 fours and three sixes.
