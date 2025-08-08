ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, August 9
ST JUST (9/10) v TRURO (10/10)
GAME’S don’t get much bigger than the one facing St Just and Truro tomorrow when they meet at Cape Road.
Truro (134) head to the far west of Cornwall just two points adrift of their second bottom hosts with one side set to be relegated.
The city outfit are far from full strength with opening batsman Harry Phillips and county all-rounder Scott Kellow amongst those missing, as is Neil Ivamy.
Former Cornwall skipper Scott Harvey makes his first appearance of the season, while Jack Williams is rewarded for his good form in the seconds.
St Just are at full strength as Joe Clifton-Griffith returns to provide another spin option, while director of cricket Justin Stephens is also named in the team as Mark Waters and George Blaken drop out.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Ellis May, Justin Stephens, Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Lewis Stephens, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
TRURO: Dan Phillips, Charlie Kent (capt), Akhilesh Sahani, Ted Phillips, Adam Price, Scott Harvey, Jack Williams, Rob Harrison, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Freddie Bose, Billy Channell.
CALLINGTON (8/10) v GRAMPOUND ROAD (7/10)
CALLINGTON have fallen into the mix having won just once since early June and welcome a Grampound Road side that have won their last two to move 15 points clear, a tally which would have been far more if it wasn’t for heartbreaking defeats to Werrington.
Cally did rack up 351 against Redruth in their last home game after shortening the boundaries, and could try that tactic again against a side who have been scoring 200-plus on the regular in recent weeks.
For the hosts, teenage seamer Spencer Whatley is given the nod and comes in for batsman Ben Allsop who will open the batting for the seconds.
Grampound Road welcome back paceman Nathan Keevil and batsman Harry Matthews for the trip to Moores Park as Dave Hoskings (unavailable) and Chris Willett make way.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Tryfonos, Xavie Clarke, Aidan Libby, Mohammed Danyaal, Rowen Taplin, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Spencer Whatley.
GRAMPOUND ROAD (PREDICTED): Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Alex Lean, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Matthews, Chris Roberts, Jack Mingo, Nathan Keevil, Dan Ferris, Tom Fox-Dean.
WERRINGTON (6/10) v PENZANCE (1/10)
WERRINGTON have won four of their last five games to all but guarantee safety and could still realistically finish as high as fourth.
However, with half of their first choice side missing, mainly due to a stag do, they will have to produce the performance of their lives to see off visiting Penzance.
The leaders, who have a 19-point buffer over nearest challengers Wadebridge, know three wins from their last four will do the job as they bid to retain their title.
The visitors are once again without injured wicketkeeper Nic Halstead-Cleak, while Tommy Sturgess is also unavailable. The hard-hitting Matt Stevens will bat in the middle order.
With John Moon still on holiday and Ben Jenkin, Darren Webber, Mark Gribble and Jordan all on a stag do, the village outfit draft in youngsters George Rickard, Zander Zambuni and Ed Walters from the seconds, while Sam Hockin is back to bolster both departments.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, George Rickard, Zander Zambuni, Ed Walters, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Billy Uglow.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull (wkt), Charlie Sharland, Brad Wadlan (capt), Grant Stone, Matt Stevens, Josh Croom, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Mehran Sanwal, Charlie Hearn.
ST AUSTELL (4/10) v HELSTON (3/10)
DESPITE the Saints being comfortably beaten at neighbours Grampound Road last time out, they moved up to fourth ahead of Redruth who lost by six wickets at Helston.
Alex Bone’s men welcome a Helston side looking to catch second-placed Wadebridge and make two alterations from last time out as David Munn replaces the unavailable Curtis Dalby, while Matt Lloyd is brought in for Steve Raven who is in the seconds.
The Blues give a top-flight debut to 14-year-old all-rounder Tom Jenkin, while Mark Jenkin is back from injury to bolster the middle-order.
Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy is once again on county duty and Gavin Tregenza and Ollie Black are unavailable.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Connor Cooke, David Munn, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Tom Jenkin, Ryan Tonkin, Brad Bury.
REDRUTH (5/10) v WADEBRIDGE (2/10)
REDRUTH have lost three on the spin and face a tough test against a Swans side who are without two of their best players in Matt Rowe and Callum Wilson.
Jamie Beare is rewarded for his fine form in the seconds with a place in the middle-order, while Charlie Ellis provides another spin option to skipper Kelvin Snell.
The Reds welcome back Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford from injury as batsman Jack Hale also returns.
Wicketkeeper Peter Howells is unavailable which means Toby Stoddard takes the gloves, while spinner Dan Viner also drops out.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard (wkt), Jack Hale, Dulash Udayanga, Elliot Stoddard, Lloyd Brock, Harley Stevens, Justin Beaton, Ellis Whiteford, Piran Kent (capt), Craig Johnson.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Matt Robins, Matt Lawrence, Lachlan Crump, James Turpin, Jamie Beare, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Charlie Ellis, Elliot Dunnett, Charlie Hawken.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.