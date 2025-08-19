Saturday, August 23
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division (12.30pm): Grampound Road v Redruth, Helston v St Just, Penzance v Truro, St Austell v Werrington, Wadebridge v Callington.
County Division One (12.30pm): Beacon v Newquay, Falmouth v Roche, Hayle v Camborne, Perranporth v Paul, St Erme v St Austell 2.
Division Two East (1pm): Callington 2 v Wadebridge 2, Holsworthy v St Minver, Luckett v Lanhydrock, St Blazey v St Austell 3, Werrington 2 v Bude.
Division Two West (1pm): Camborne 2 v Constantine, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan v Helston 2, St Ives v Stithians, St Just 2 v Penzance 2, Wendron v Mullion.
Division Three East (1pm): Boconnoc v South Petherwin, Launceston v Grampound Road 2, Menheniot/Looe v Tintagel, Roche 2 v Ladock, Saltash v Callington 3.
Division Three West (1pm): Ludgvan v Barripper, Perranarworthal v Gulval, Redruth 2 v Perranporth 2, Truro 2 v Mount Ambrose, Veryan v Hayle 2.
Division Four East (1pm): Lanhydrock 2 v Tideford, Liskeard v St Stephen, Newquay 2 v Duloe, St Neot Taverners v Menheniot/Looe 2, Werrington 3 v St Blazey 2.
Division Four West (1pm): Camborne 3 v Rosudgeon & Kenneggy, Crofty/Holman v St Erme 2, Mullion 2 v Redruth 3, Paul 2 v St Gluvias, St Just 3 v Falmouth 2.
Division Five East (1pm): Gorran v Buckland Monachorum, Grampound Road 3 v Holsworthy 2, Newquay 3 v Launceston 2, Pencarrow v Wadebridge 3, St Minver 2 v Gunnislake.
Division Five West (1.30pm): Gerrans v St Newlyn East, Helston 3 v Leedstown, Mount Ambrose 2 v Perranarworthal 2, St Day v Troon, Truro 3 v Beacon 2.
Division Six East (1pm): Bude 2 v Saltash 2, Ladock 2 v Luckett 2, South Petherwin 2 v Bugle, St Austell 4 v Roche 3, St Stephen 2 v Werrington 4.
Division Six West (1.30pm): Barripper 2 v Ludgvan 2, Constantine 2 v Hellesveor, Falmouth 3 v Praze, Gulval 2 v Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2, Stithians 2 v Mawnan.
Division Seven East (1pm): Buckland Monachorum 2 v Launceston 3, Menheniot/Looe 3 v Boconnoc 2, Tideford 2 v Lanhydrock 3, Tintagel 2 v St Neot Taverners 2.
Division Seven Central (1.30pm): Foxhole v Truro 4, Mawnan 2 v Newquay 4, St Erme 3 v St Stephen 3.
Division Seven West (1.30pm): Hayle 3 v St Just 4, Penzance 3 v Crofty/Holman 2, Redruth 4 v Wendron 2, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 v Porthleven, St Gluvias 2 v Camborne 4.
Sunday, August 24
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven Central (1.30pm): Perranporth 3 v Perranarworthal 3.
Monday, August 25
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Two West (1.30pm): Mullion v Constantine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.