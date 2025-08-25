Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 23
LUCKETT and St Blazey will face a final day shootout for the title and St Minver have given themselves a chance of survival following a dramatic penultimate day of the season.
Luckett go into it one point ahead after easing past Lanhydrock by seven wickets at Chapel Field.
The Bodmin-based club amassed a competitive 232 all out thanks to half centuries from Christian James (65) and Amir Khan (50), but Luckett’s top three were in the runs yet again after Andrew Hoskin (3-43) and Mark Southcott (3-38) shared six wickets.
Opener Toby May made 40 before Luke Brenton (85) and Ryan Brown (56) made hay as the winning runs came with more than 11 overs to spare.
St Blazey are one point behind after dropping a point at home to relegated St Austell Thirds.
The Saints were 144 all out which Blazey reached after a late wobble.
Luckett will pick up the championship if they record 20 points at St Minver on the final day, but the villagers remain in contention to stay up after a six-wicket success at in-form Holsworthy who had won five of their last seven games to climb out of trouble.
Holsworthy were going well at 168-4 with stand-in skipper Aiden Gerry set on 69 and Sam Stacey (22) off to a flying start.
But once Gerry was caught behind off Jack Cartwright, the final five wickets mustered just 14 as Cartwright (3-39 off 6) and Dean Jeffery (3-17 off 4) ran riot.
Earlier, veteran off-spinner Rob Hawken took 2-25 with the new ball.
St Minver could ill-afford any mistakes and knocked it off comfortably.
Ben Hawken and Antony Ash (37) returned to form with a stand of 83 and with Jake Keast (15) and Archie Edwards (29) joining Hawken (79 off 95), they eased to victory with more than 10 overs to spare.
However, they still have a 13-point gap to make up on both Werrington Seconds and Bude.
Werrington welcomed the Seasiders in a pivotal game for both and ran out comfortable six-wicket winners.
Bude were missing several first choice players and it showed with another disappointing performance.
Openers Wayne Adams and David Sillifant (15) put on 49 and at 109-2 with Adams set, they looked set for a score well in excess of 200.
But once part-time spinner Tom Lyle (3-61) had Brett Hunter caught, the wheels fell off as they final eight wickets mustered just 40.
Adams departed for a well-made 64, but the Crooklets club were well under-par as Ian Searle (2-29), Sam Smeeth (2-13) and Jason Seldon (2-18) chipped in.
Werrington lost Ed Walters in the first over to Hunter (3-39), but Rob May (34) and Hugh Tomkinson (66no) looked to knock it off as quick as possible.
May was bowled by Sillifant, but Tomkinson and Lyle (15) quashed any hopes of a late comeback as they moved level on points with Bude.
Werrington visit Wadebridge Seconds on the final day, while the Seasiders entertain St Blazey.
Elsewhere in the division, Callington Seconds secured a seventh straight league win by easing past their Wadebridge counterparts by six wickets.
Ryan Hodge bowled brilliantly for his 3-15 as Wadebridge were 181 all out, before Nick Parker’s 98 got the job done with Peter Tancock (37no) providing the support
