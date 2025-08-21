WHILE the majority of clubs are in FA Vase action tomorrow, there are still three games going ahead involving sides from the Western League Premier Division and South West Peninsula League Premier West.
St Blazey have had a mixed time of it so far this term, but while results haven’t yielded the points they would like yet having picked up four from five games, they get the chance to climb up the table when they welcome in-form Paulton Rovers to Blaise Park.
Paulton arrive with three wins and a defeat from their four outings but will look to bounce back from their 1-0 reversal in the FA Cup at AFC Stoneham last Saturday.
Blazey ran leaders Saltash United close but were edged out 2-1 at Kimberley Stadium.
In the South West Peninsula League, there are two fixtures with both Liskeard Athletic and Holsworthy hoping to finish the day top.
Liskeard visit a new-look Truro City Reserves side who play their home games at Helston Athletic, and travel off the back of a vital 1-0 success over Camelford in midweek.
Truro were beaten 2-0 at Wendron United on Saturday, but did ease past St Day 4-1 in their only home fixture so far.
They have plenty of promising youngsters who are looking to impress and make their way in the game.
Holsworthy are unbeaten with eight points from four games under boss Kevin Squire which has also included clashes with much-fancied duo Wadebridge Town and Elburton Villa.
They make the long trip down to promoted Falmouth Town Reserves to tackle a side that grabbed their first victory at Step Six on Wednesday night when they thrashed bottom side St Day 5-1.
Evan Tresidder grabbed a hat-trick for the Ambers who will back themselves on home turf.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.