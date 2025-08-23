Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, August 23
ST MINVER know they can realistically ill-afford to lose when they visit Holsworthy later as they look to close the gap on third bottom Werrington Seconds.
The villagers, who are close to full strength, travel into Devon 13 points behind with just two games remaining, but the home side are without Matt Shepherd and skipper Ryan Walter due to work.
Minver will also take confidence from their victory in the reverse fixture, but Holsworthy are the in-form side in the division at present, having won six of their last seven games, the other being an abandonment at Lanhydrock.
Werrington are at full strength for their crunch home clash with Bude who are a further 13 clear.
While the Seasiders should be fine, they make the short trip down the B2354 knowing that a poor afternoon coupled with a St Minver victory, could leave them in danger, particularly with a home date against title-chasing St Blazey next Saturday.
Werrington welcome back opening bowler Ian Searle in place of Tyler May, while Bude are missing a host of players once more with both Matt Williams and Matt Whitefield both at a wedding. Derek Piper comes up from the seconds, while Troy Buckingham is also drafted in.
Luckett’s one-wicket defeat at neighbours Callington Seconds means they are level with leaders St Blazey who went top with a comfortable victory over St Minver.
Blazey name the strongest side possible when they host neighbours St Austell Thirds who are already down, while an unchanged Luckett have a tricky test at home to Lanhydrock who are third, 23 points behind. The Bodmin outfit recall left-arm spinner Ruben Turner for Jed Wheeler.
The other clash is a mid-table battle as fourth-placed Callington Seconds welcome their Wadebridge counterparts.
Cally director of cricket Joe White has dropped himself and will keep and bat at number four, while the Swans have a strong side on paper and will fancy their chances.
HOLSWORTHY (6/10) v ST MINVER (9/10)
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry (capt), Brendan Harris, Dan Smith, Noah Pigdon, Sam Stacey, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Guy Beagley, Rob Mitchell, Lewis Chidley, Graham Wild.
ST MINVER: Ben Hawken (capt, wkt), Antony Ash, Archie Edwards, Rob Hawken, Reece Thompson, Jonny Centini, Andy Rathborne, Ross Keast, Dean Jeffery, Matt Hartnett, Jack Cartwright.
WERRINGTON SECONDS (8/10) v BUDE (7/10)
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, Hugh Tomkinson, Tom Lyle, Dan Howgill, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Jason Seldon (capt), Darren Webber, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, Derek Piper, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), David Sillifant, Brett Hunter, Andrew De Rosa, Harry Dymond, Matthew Mansbridge, Dan Petit, Chris Carter, Troy Buckingham.
LUCKETT (2/10) v LANHYDROCK (3/10)
LUCKETT: Luke Brenton, Toby May, Ryan Brown, Andrew Hoskin (capt), James Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson (wkt), George Wilkinson, Marc Brown, Leion Cole, Jonny Hoskin, Mark Southcott.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan (wkt), Luke Buckland, Christian James, Jamie Taylor, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Josh Taylor, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Rowan Evans, Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
ST BLAZEY (1/10) v ST AUSTELL THIRDS (10/10)
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Matt Bennetts, Josh Carne, Ruhann Brenner, Ben Griffiths (capt), Toby Clarke (wkt), Riley Carne, Nithin Gowda, Simon Dixon, Angus Harley, Andrew Thomas.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS (NOT AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF GOING TO PRESS):
CALLINGTON SECONDS (4/10) v WADEBRIDGE SECONDS (5/10)
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Charlie McLachlan, Barney Jackson, Paul Menhenick, Kieran Gill, Charlie Hawken, Alek Gill, Ollie Bate (capt), Nick Coe (wkt), Steve Gunner, Joe Wilson.
