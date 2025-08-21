CORNISH sides from the South West Peninsula League Premier West and Western League Premier Division are in FA Vase action tomorrow afternoon.
The competition – which starts with the First Qualifying Round – offers the clubs to not only take on sides from other leagues but also the chance to earn some much-needed money.
Five of the six Cornish Western League clubs are in action with only Helston Athletic away from home.
The Blues make the trip to a Dobwalls side who have found life tough so far in Premier West with a new-look squad and management team.
Saltash United have five wins from five in the Western League to sit top, and start as strong favourites against SWPL Premier East outfit Bishops Lydeard, while Torpoint are also at home when they welcome Bishops’ league rivals Middlezoy Rovers.
St Austell face a tough test against Premier East leaders Bovey Tracey, while Newquay host the side that they beat to secure promotion in April, in Wendron United.
Wadebridge Town are strongly-tipped to do well in Premier West and have a trip up to North Devon to tackle Step Five side Barnstaple Town.
Sticker also have Western League opposition away from home as they go to Premier Division outfit Street in Somerset.
In-form Camelford face Western League Division One bottom side Radstock Town at Trefrew Park, while there are three all SWPL battles.
Bude head up to Crediton United while Premier West leaders Callington Town visit Ilminster Town and St Day host Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.
FA Vase First Qualifying Round ties involving Cornish clubs (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Wadebridge Town, Camelford v Radstock Town, Crediton United v Bude Town, Dobwalls v Helston Athletic, Ilminster Town v Callington Town, Newquay v Wendron United, Saltash United v Bishops Lydeard, St Austell v Bovey Tracey, St Day v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, Street v Sticker, Torpoint Athletic v Middlezoy Rovers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.