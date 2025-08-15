Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, August 16
SALTASH United have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season – winning all four of their games to sit top of the table.
Lee Britchford took over in the summer – stepping up from his role as assistant, and the impact has been hugely impressive as shown by Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory at Ivybridge Town to back up their 2-0 victory at Street last weekend.
They will start as favourites once more when they welcome Cornish rivals St Blazey, that instead of taking on Clevedon Town who are in FA Cup action.
Blazey arrive off the back of much-improved performances, but need to start turning those into more points although they did end their long away hoodoo at Step Five last Saturday by winning 2-0 at Nailsea and Tickenham.
In midweek they more than held their own at in-form Torpoint, only going down to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Ryan Richards’ fine finish.
The Ashes will start as favourites, but Blazey have the capacity to get a result.
With Newquay and Torpoint in FA Cup action at Frome Town and Sidmouth Town respectively, the other Cornish sides taking to the field are St Austell and Helston who met on Wednesday night.
St Austell have had a wretched start to the season in the league, conceding 25 goals in just four games, but they did at least score three in midweek against the Blues.
They face a tough test at a Bridgwater United side who have stated their ambitions to get back up to the Southern League, although the Robins have four points from as many games so far.
Helston are looking good so far under new boss Dan Bua, racking up three wins from their four outings before tomorrow’s trip to Brislington.
They head up to Bristol off the back of their seven-goal salvo at Poltair Park which included braces from George Marris and Phil Cattran, and know a win would see them finish the day second at the very least with Clevedon, Shepton Mallet, Buckland and Torpoint all on FA Cup duty.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.