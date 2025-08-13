By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Ivybridge Town 1 Saltash United 3
SALTASH United opened up a two-point lead at the top of the table with victory over Ivybridge at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening.
The Ashes have launched the league season under new manager Lee Britchford with four successive wins and go into Saturday’s Cornwall derby against St Blazey at Kimberley full of confidence.
After a goalless first half, Ivybridge took the lead through Dan Tate in the 52nd minute but Saltash were quickly back on level terms as in-form Deacon Thomson headed the equaliser.
Ben Goulty, from the penalty spot, fired the Ashes ahead after 63 minutes and the visitors secured all three points in the fourth minute of time added on through Kieran O’Melia.
Britchford said: “Another very pleasing performance from the players. It was a really difficult game, Ivybridge put us under a lot of pressure which we expected, but we defended our box very well.
“We missed a couple of chances first half and when you do that you leave yourself open to conceding and that’s what happened.
“But their goal woke us up a bit and Kieran’s cross was headed in brilliantly by Deacon.
“Max Everall and Freddie Tolcher did some good work to win the penalty which Ben scored, and after that it was Ivybridge doing the pressing and we were playing on the counter attack.
“That’s how we got our third goal from Kieran a couple of minutes from time.”
He added: “The first four league games we’ve played have all looked very different and the players have stood up and responded brilliantly.
“We’ve got St Blazey on Saturday which is going to be really tough. They have some excellent players and will be a threat.”
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett admitted: “I am really frustrated. We had one cleared off the line in the first half and I thought we probably edged it in the second half. We came out and started well and took the lead.
“But then we conceded quite quickly. We should have been tighter on the cross for the equaliser although it was a good cross and a good header and then we gave away a soft penalty, which was naive.”
He added: “At 2-1 we were pushing for the equaliser with set-piece after set-piece and looked like we were going to grind them down.
“But they did what good teams do and punished us. Fair play to them, they were a bit more streetwise at this level, and we need to take the lessons on board.
“Although we were frustrated and disappointed at losing, there is a lot to be positive about.
“In our last away match against Clevedon, one of the toughest defensive teams at this level, we were in the game for 80 minutes and now we are looking forward to going to Shepton on Saturday.”
Both sides went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half with Ivybridge skipper Sam Hillson being denied when he had a shot cleared off the line.
The Bridgers looked the more dangerous side in the second half and opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a goal from Dan Tate from Nathan Lang’s pass.
There was a quick reply from Saltash, however, with Thomson getting up well to head the equaliser two minutes later from a cross by O’Melia.
Then a foul on O’Melia saw Goulty score from the spot to give Saltash a 63rd minute lead.
Ivybridge battled to get back into the game, creating and missing a number of decent scoring opportunities, and they were made to pay when O’Melia grabbed a third goal for Saltash.
IVYBRIDGE TOWN: Jason Peters, Ryan Geach (Owen Howard, 85), Hayden Baugh, Nathan Lang (Cam Patterson, 85), Joe Cook, Sam Hillson (capt), Connor Trewin, Dan Tate, Jamie Simmonds, Ryan Smith, Kaycee Ogwu (Jadore Lawson, 85). Subs not used: Kai Burrell, Josh Johnson.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Jack Jefford (Max Everall, 59), Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening (Tom Huyton, 25), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes (Frazer Ferris, 88), Deacon Thomson (Jayden Gilbert, 90), Reece Thomson, Freddie Tolcher (Joe Preece, 69).
