By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Saltash United 1 Barnstaple Town 2
SALTASH manager Lee Britchford paid tribute to his young side after seeing their five-match winning start to the season ended by a strong Barnstaple side at Kimberley on Tuesday.
Barum debutant Kalvin Lumbombo-Kamala scored twice in 10 minutes midway through the second half, with a superb Kieran O’Melia volley sandwiched in between, as the leaders succumbed to the North Devon side.
Britchford told the club website: “I thought the best team lost tonight but when you’ve got the resources Barnstaple have and you can bring in players like they can – one of them scored both goals tonight – you have to accept that.
“The response from the boys to going behind this season has been great this season. Kieran hit a worldie to equalise and then they cleared three or four off the line near the end.
“The average age of our team is 19 and the progress they’ve made so far this season is fantastic. If we keep playing like that we’ll win more than we lose.”
Boss Ben Potter said on the Barnstaple website: “The work-rate, hunger and desire was there for all to see tonight – it was the complete performance.
“Kalvin was in the right place at the right time to get his goals and players like Ryan Keates and Luke Mortimore worked incredibly hard.
“The pitch wasn’t great but they pump the ball up to the Thomsons and try to bully defenders.
“That’s what they tried all game, it’s route one, but they get success with it so good luck for the rest of the season.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Jefford, Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty (Jayden Gilbert, 82), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, KieranO’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Freddie Tolcher (Joe Preece, 73). Subs not used: Max Everall, Tom Huyton, OwenDavies.
Saltash United man-of-the-match: Kieran O’Melia.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.