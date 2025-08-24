By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
FA VASE FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND
Saltash United 7 Bishops Lydeard 1
THE Ashes eased through to a second round qualifying home tie against Launceston on September 20 with a seven-goal thrashing of the South West Peninsula League Premier East strugglers Bishops Lydeard on Saturday.
The margin of victory would have been more but for a man-of-the-match performance from visiting goalkeeper Tom Seymour, who made some excellent saves.
Twenty-five-year-old Reece Thomson, his 18-year-old brother Deacon and Jayden Gilbert all scored braces while substitute Jack Jefford rounded off the win with the game’s outstanding goal.
With Bishops Lydeard having lost all five of their opening league fixtures without scoring, it was clear that the Western League Premier Division were hot favourites to progress on a steaming hot day.
And when Gilbert gave them a fourth minute lead after Reece Thomson’s fierce shot had been parried by Seymour, the writing was on the wall. Then Reece made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute after being given time and space on the edge of the penalty area to twist and turn several times before firing into the net.
It should have been 3-0 a minute later when a Joe Preece shot was well saved by Seymour, but the rebound fell to Gilbert, who somehow fired against the post with the goal gaping.
Gilbert, thriving in his more attacking role, was presented with several other half chances before the break and on another day might have completed a hat-trick.
Bishops Lydeard suffered a blow when central defender Tom Adams had to limp off and they later lost their other centre-half, skipper Jake Poole, leaving them down to the bare bones.
At only 2-0 at half-time there was a feeling that Saltash had not been ruthless enough, having completely dominated the half, but the second 45 saw them step it up.
Bishops Lydeard pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute when Marky Jones scored after Will Bidgway had been tripped by Ashes keeper Tyler Coombes, but there was never any danger that the visitors would overturn the deficit.
Saltash responded by scoring twice in three minutes through Reece Thomson (55) and Gilbert (58), and at 4-1, Bishop Lydeard’s resistance was over, especially when Poole went off on the hour.
Deacon Thomson emerged from the bench at this stage and the only surprise was that it took him 20 minutes to get on the scoresheet, following it up with a second goal to extend the Ashes’ lead to 6-1 with eight minutes to go.
It was all rounded off in time added on by Jefford, who cut in from the right wing to curl in a superb left-footed shot from 20 yards which gave Seymour no chance.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty, Tom Huyton (Freddie Tolcher. 65), Charlie Elkington (Hayden Greening, 65), Kieran O’Melia (Jack Jefford, 71), Finley Wilkes (Frazer Ferris, 71), Jayden Gilbert, Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (DeaconThomson, 59). Sub not used: Dan Layer (gk).
BISHOPS LYDEARD: Tom Seymour, Louie Ward, Lewis Wright, James Cottrill, Jake Poole (Oliver Rayson 61), Tom Adams (Luke Bullivant, 40), Adam Willis, Albe West, Will Bidgway, Ethan Jones, Marky Jones.
Saltash United man-of-the-match: Reece Thomson.
