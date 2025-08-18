By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 2 St Blazey 1
Saltash had to dig deep against Cornish rivals St Blazey at a hot and windy Kimberley Stadium on Saturday to make it five successive wins at the start of the new season.
In the end a finish of high quality by midfield man Fin Wilkes 11 minutes from time turned a point into three for the Ashes, who have a two-point lead at the top of the Premier Division table.
Earlier Ben Goulty had fired the home side into a 19th minute lead from the penalty spot before Cal Kenny rose to head home the equaliser two minutes before the break.
While the Saltash players were applauded all the way back to their dressing room by delighted home fans, St Blazey were left to reflect on their second slender away defeat in four days to Cornish opponents.
The match started brightly but the first real action didn’t arrive until the 19th minute when the outstanding Deacon Thomson appeared to be tripped just inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.
Once he had located some form of a penalty spot on a bone dry pitch, Goulty stepped up to convert his second spot-kick in two games.
In a half of few clear chances, the next one was also from a set piece when Kieran O’Melia tried his luck from a free-kick 30 yards out and forced Blazey keeper Kyle Moore to dive full stretch to his left to tip the ball around the post.
But Blazey remained a threat and it was no surprise when they equalised, Kenny rising in the six-yard box to head powerfully past Tyler Coombes in the Saltash goal.
In blustery conditions where the ball was bouncing high off a concrete surface, it was difficult for any player to make an impact but Kenny stood out for the visitors.
The second half was again hard-fought without there being many clear opportunities, but as the minutes ticked away Saltash seemed to get more of a grip on proceedings as they searched for a winner.
And it came when Wilkes was played through by Joe Preece on the left side of the penalty area, and as defenders stood off him, he fired a superb low drive past Moore into the far corner of the net.
Blazey, who lost key central defender Tom Cavanagh to a nasty looking leg injury just before the goal, ended the game on top but the ball just wouldn’t fall right for them in the crucial moments.
This young but talented Saltash side are starting to make a few people sit up and take notice. They’re not always at their best but they have a knack of getting results.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Jefford (Max Everall, 55), Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty, HaydenGreening (Jayden Gilbert, 70), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes (Tyler Yendle, 88), DeaconThomson, Freddie Tolcher (Joe Preece, 64), Tom Huyton. Sub not used: Dan Layer (gk).
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Sam Clifton (Charlie Menear, 82), Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh (Zeph Grigg, 76), Jordan Bentley, Tom Hensman (Noah Maund, 54), Rio Daly, Callum Kenny, Tyler Elliott (Callum McGhee, 74), Teigan Rosenquest. Sub not used: Ronnie Reynolds.
Men-of-the-match: Saltash – Finley Wilkes; St Blazey – Callum Kenny.
