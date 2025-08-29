TORPOINT Athletic joint boss Dean Cardew hopes his side can ‘make history at our club’ as they prepare for tomorrow’s FA Cup First Qualifying Round clash at Royal Wootton Bassett Town (3pm).
The Point head to Wiltshire as the last club standing from the Western League Premier Division and face a home side who currently sit in the bottom six of the Hellenic Premier Division, which is also a Step Five league.
The hosts have seen off Lydney Town (3-0) and Amersham Town (3-1) and are at home for the third straight game in the competition, while the Point travel having won on their travels at two of their league rivals in Saltash United (6-1) and Sidmouth Town (4-2).
The two sides have met previously back in the 2020/21 season in which the home side won, but Cardew isn’t taking too much notice of that.
He said: “It’s another exciting fixture and nice to be playing against someone different.
“We’re obviously hoping for a better result this time around though as we lost that fixture 2-0.”
All other 19 Western League Premier Division clubs are out, and while Cardew is downplaying Torpoint’s chances, a clash against a side at their own level gives them a real opportunity to become the first side in the club’s history to reach the Second Qualifying Round.
Twice before they have reached this stage, losing 4-2 at home to Clevedon Town in the 2010/11 season, before two years ago they were beaten 2-1 by visiting Helston Athletic.
Cardew continued: “We’ve done as much research as we can on them and we know it’s going to be a very tough game, but we’ll go there and give it our best shot and hope that it’s good enough.
“We’re the last Western League team left in the competition, so it would be nice to continue carrying the flag, and if we can win the match, make history at our club by going further in the competition than any other team.
“But whatever the outcome, we just hope we can give a good account of ourselves.”
