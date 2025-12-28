WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Helston Athletic 1 Newquay 5
RHYS Simmonds’ sensational season continued on Boxing Day as his first half hat-trick propelled play-off chasing Newquay to a 5-1 victory at Helston Athletic.
In the first meeting between the two clubs in over six years, the Peppermints raced into a four-goal lead at the break, and never looked back as they moved to within six points of Barnstaple Town who occupy the final play-off spot.
Newquay went into the game off the back of a 3-0 victory over Bridgwater, while the mid-table Blues hadn’t played since a 1-1 draw with Sidmouth Town on December 6.
Newquay dominated from the off and took the lead on six minutes through left-back Tom Moxham as he brilliantly volleyed in Harry Richards’ deep inswinging cross from the left-hand side.
Chances came and went as a combination of home keeper Morgan Jones and wasteful finishing kept it at 1-0, but once Simmonds, who started on the left wing, doubled the lead with a fine finish into the far corner from 20 yards on 21 minutes, Newquay didn’t look back.
The third arrived five minutes later as the dangerous Louis Price played Simmonds through and although under pressure from a covering defender who made a tackle as he shot, his shot looped into the far corner from just inside the box.
Nine minutes before the break Simmonds had his hat-trick as he slotted in Phil Lowry’s cutback from the left byline.
Simmonds nearly added a fourth early in the second half with a superb run from halfway which ended with some good defending, but he turned provider for the fifth on 57 minutes as his run down the left and shot was parried by Jones, only for Lowry to sidefoot in from six yards.
Helston improved in the second half and twice forced Brodie Cole into action, including a cracker to tip Liam Eddy’s shot on to the post.
But they did get a consolation with 10 minutes remaining as some slack play in the visiting backline saw the ball fall to Olly Reed who confidently found the bottom corner.
However, it was Newquay’s large band of travelling supporters that were happier come the end.
Newquay host mid-table Ivybridge Town on Saturday, while Helston have another Cornish derby as they go to title-chasing Torpoint Athletic.
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Lucas Potts, Harry Richards; Jacob Grange, Phil Lowry, Rhys Simmonds; Louis Price. Subs (all used): Ollie Butterworth, Aaron Dilley, Dan Carne, Callam McOnie, Jack Bray-Evans.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Rhys Simmonds.
