WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (FRIDAY)
St Blazey 2 AFC St Austell 1
IN FRONT of their biggest attendance of the season by some distance – 710 – St Blazey fought back from a shock 1-0 half-time deficit to claim all three points against their troubled neighbours at Blaise Park.
Green and Blacks manager Mark Carter’s first reaction was to say it felt like a defeat because of his side’s poor performance against a Lillywhites team who had lost all 20 of their previous league matches this season.
But later Carter said: “Immediately after the game I was extremely disappointed and concerned with our performance. But after sleeping on it, I can look back more positively.
“Being a local derby and being played in front of a large crowd, this was always going to make a difference to the performance of both teams.
“St Austell were well-organised and defended for their lives. Once they got in front it gave them more to protect.”
He went on: “I was annoyed with our final pass, or decision-making in front of goal.
“After some harsh words at half-time the boys responded. I don’t think other than picking the ball out the net, Kyle (Moore) has had a save to make.
“We got the job done and three points after an extremely tough run of fixtures, and now we’re looking forward to the next one.”
The visitors stunned their hosts after only 16 minutes when Lewie Rendle produced a stunning shot from 20 yards which gave Blazey keeper Moore no chance.
Rendle has been one of St Austell’s most consistent performers this season so it was fitting that he got the goal.
For the rest of the first half St Blazey huffed and puffed, but looked in no fit state to blow anything down.
The half-time break gave Carter the opportunity to ‘have a word’ with his players in no uncertain terms – and they responded by equalising with the first attack of the second half with Kieron Bishop scoring against the team he played for last season.
But it remained a tight encounter with St Austell well organised at the back, and it wasn’t until the 69th minute that Charlie Hambly hit a screamer to put the home side ahead for the first time.
Blazey were unable to add to their lead and although three points against your rivals is always to be celebrated, the overall performance left a lot to be desired.
At least the result put to an end a four-match losing run during which they scored only twice while conceding 14.
For St Austell, there was a lot to take from the performance and if they continue to play with such commitment it’s only a matter of time before they register their first points of the season.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley, Tom Strike, Sam Clifton (Callum Kenny, 59), Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Kieron Bishop (Harvey Conroy, 75), Callum McGhee, Harry Probyn (Haiden Chapman, 77), Tom Hensman, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs not used: Ronnie Reynolds, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
AFC ST AUSTELL: Mike Williams; Lewie Rendle, Jack Clark, Ash Taylor, Theo Roberts, James Baker, Billy Eccles, Sam Lang, Chris Harvey, Alex Hamley, Jake Harris. Subs: Alfie Middleton, Kieran Roberts, Sonny Cooper, Bailey Gillard, Innocent Kasonde.
Men-of-the-match: St Blazey – Harry Probyn, St Austell – Lewie Rendle.
