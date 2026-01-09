ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons wants the Saints to be ‘consistently challenging the top four’ as they head into the final nine games of the season.
The Cornishmen started the season slowly, losing four of their first five games, but before a last-gasp defeat to leaders Devonport Services just before Christmas, had won six of their next seven.
It means they sit sixth in the table and having already faced two of the sides above them twice in Lydney and the Services, the Saints are in a good position to attack.
Parsons is buzzing to get their campaign restarted, which gets underway with a trip to Exmouth (2pm) who are two points ahead having played a game less.
“It’s been too long in my opinion. Three weekends without rugby in the middle of the season doesn’t sit right, so to say we are excited is an understatement.
“We are getting close to where we want to be, consistently challenging the top four. We were all aware of the poor start and how slow we were to get going, so I was both disappointed and frustrated knowing the quality we have.
“However, that Sidmouth game at home (a 56-0 victory) really turned the momentum our way. We finally began to believe in ourselves and trust the systems as a unit.
“The results then began to follow and I was really happy with our form come Christmas. We know that it’s up to us now not to let that hard work all go to waste and kick on towards the business end of the season.”
Conditions in recent days in East Devon have been far from ideal due to Storm Goretti, but provided the game gets the go-ahead, Parsons is going there open-minded.
He said: “It’s a little bit of a case of the unknown as a lot depends on their pitch. We know it can hold water and become slow paced, but if you catch it on a good day it’s wide and can leave space to attack.
“They will definitely be thinking that they owe us one from the home fixture, so we will need to be switched on the moment we walk in the gates.”
However, the Saints will have to be at their best, particularly with a few missing.
From the side beaten by Devonport on December 20, Camborne loanee Archie Rolls is unavailable and replaced by young prop Riley Raikes, while the continued absence of injured Plymouth Albion loanee Ben Saunders and Chris Ashwin having to work this weekend means a shift around in the backs.
Player/coach Matt Shepherd moves from full-back to take the 10 shirt with Archie Bees switching to 15 and Redruth loanee Lewis Thomas coming in on the right wing. Prop Mike Striker could gain a debut having impressed for the seconds, while Arthur Fletcher has recovered from injury to provide a backs option off the bench.
However, as well as the absences of Saunders and Ashwin, the squad are still missing Matt Boothby, Peter Rowe, Dan Bennett, Max Cardwell, Pete Fletcher and Max Bullen due to injury.
ST AUSTELL at Exmouth: Archie Bees, Lewis Thomas, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Jamie Stanlake, Dan Navas, Matthew Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Riley Raikes, Pete Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Mike Striker, Kyle Marriott, Arthur Fletcher.
