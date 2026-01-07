By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Saltash United 1 Sticker 0
THE Ashes are through to the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup – but only after a tremendous struggle against SWPL Premier West side Sticker at a cold and wet Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
Midfield man Cole Fisher’s cross come shot from wide on the left in the 63rd minute was all that separated two sides who gave it their all on a muddy pitch.
There was no quarter given as the teams served up a tasty tie and only some heroics from goalkeepers Tyler Coombes (Saltash) and Harry Ashton (Sticker) kept the score down.
Ashes boss Lee Britchford said: “We’re happy to progress to the semi-finals after a really tough test.
“Massive credit to Nanks (Dan Nancarrow) and Sticker though. They defended really well and made it hard work for us.
“It was a bit of a fluke goal that won it for us but we’ve had one like that go against us this season against Buckland in the league, so I’m pleased it went in our favour this time.”
He went on: “I was really pleased with our performance; I was proud of our players, who showed both sides of their game.
“In the first half we were excellent with the ball – of course we would have liked to have created more chances – and our possession and identity was really clear in terms of how we played on a difficult surface.
“In the second half they came at us a bit and I thought we defended our box really well.
“Tyler (Coombes) made some outstanding saves at crucial moments and we were brilliant in defending set-pieces and dealing with balls into the box.
“Good luck to Sticker for the rest of the season – they’re young, well organised and hard-working.”
Sticker manager Dan Nancarrow said: “Very proud of the lads tonight. Our work-ethic, shape and desire were spot on.
“Their goal was one of the flukiest goals I’ve seen and it’s disappointing to lose the game with a goal like that.
“I felt we deserved to take the game to extra time, with their keeper making two cracking saves in the last 10 minutes, as also Harry did for us.
“Good luck to Saltash and Britch, who is a good lad, in the semis. We must now push on in the league and finish as high as possible.”
The game had started in driving rain and perhaps the referee took the conditions into account when he showed Sticker’s former Saltash midfield man Neil Slateford only a yellow card in the third minute for a crunching challenge on Fisher.
Later in the game and that may well have been a straight red.
The incident set the tone for a feisty opening 20 minutes and Sticker striker Sol Wilson gave the Saltash defenders a tough start with a performance of grit and determination.
But the Ashes created the first genuine chance in the 24th minute when young striker Deacon Thomson met a Max Everall cross with a powerful header which Ashton did well to keep out.
Twelve minutes later the home side came even closer when a Jack Jefford cross from the right was flicked over Ashton at the near post by Reece Thomson, who turned around to see Sticker captain Fin Nancarrow clearing off the line.
Nancarrow was involved at the other end four minutes into the second half when a free-kick found him unmarked inside the penalty area, but he directed his header wide.
Two minutes later Jefford was denied at the other end as his fierce low shot was brilliantly kept out at his near post by Ashton.
Wilson then broke clear and worked his way into space, but his shot was well-saved by Coombes.
It proved to be a crucial moment because two minutes later Saltash scored the only goal. Fisher appeared to have little space out wide on the left, but he found a yard to lift the ball and it sailed over Ashton into the far corner of the net.
Sticker responded with good spells of pressure and it looked like they would be up against only 10 men for the last 10 minutes after Fisher was sent to the sin-bin for something he said.
The game was held up for several minutes as confusion reigned before the referee had to tell Fisher to rejoin the game because there are no sin-bins in the Senior Cup, a rule explained to the officials by Saltash chairman Phil Durrant on the touchline.
The last few minutes were chaotic as Sticker pushed hard for an equaliser, but Coombes brilliantly tipped a superb Ollie Brokenshire free-kick onto the bar and over as the game moved into seven minutes of time added on.
In the sixth minute of overtime, with Saltash defending for their lives inside their own muddy penalty area, the ball fell for substitute Tom Guest six yards out, but his effort was brilliantly blocked by Coombes.
The result was tough on Sticker, who did themselves and the SWPL proud against a top seven Western League team.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty (Tyler Yendle, 90+6), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Cole Fisher (Joe Preece, 85), Fin Wilkes (Tom Huyton, 87), Deacon Thomson (Jayden Gilbert, 87), Reece Thomson, Joe Jefford (Rhys Connew, 71).
STICKER: Harry Ashton, Josh Penrose (Tom Guest, 90), Jake Chafer, Owen Rosevear, Olly Brokenshire, Fin Nancarrow (capt), Sam Eccleston, Connor Cooke, Sol Wilson (Connor Wharton, 81), Neil Slateford, Ewan Warren (Ovo Junior, 75). Sub not used: Harley Simms.
Men-of-the-match: Saltash United – Tyler Coombes; Sticker – Harry Ashton.
