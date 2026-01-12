REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Launceston 18 Sidmouth 21
LAUNCESTON’S three-match winning run came to an end on Saturday as bogey side Sidmouth ran out 21-18 winners at Polson Bridge.
The East Devon outfit had won all three meetings between the two since their promotion, and racked up a healthy cushion at the break and the hosts could never recover.
From the side that won at Marlborough before Christmas, Launceston head coach Ryan Westren made three changes.
The All Blacks started well, enjoying plenty of possession, and took a seventh minute lead with a James Tucker penalty from just outside of the 22.
Sidmouth did look threatening when they had the ball and in the 16th minute, home lock Charlie Tummon was yellow-carded following one too many infringements.
But the try was coming and a close-range scrum ended with No.8 Rabbie Hansford dotting down after the home pack were pushed back. Fly-half Lewis Tose added the extras for 7-3.
Sidmouth thought they had scored in the corner, only for the touch judge to rule that the player had been tackled into touch, and just after the halfway point of the half they thought they had crossed the line again, only for the home defence to hold the ball up.
Sidmouth wasted no time in getting back in the Blacks’ danger zone and in the 22nd minute lock Dan Armstrong barged over with Tose again making no mistake.
Errors began creeping into the CABs performance as line-outs were missed, and they gave away penalties.
Launceston was awarded a penalty on the half-hour after a Sidmouth player was off his feet in a ruck and Tucker kicked for touch. The Blacks won the line-out and after a couple of phases, hooker Rory Mead, forced his way over the try line, only to be held up.
But within a minute Sidmouth were deemed offside and Tucker added the penalty to reduce the gap to eight at 14-6.
The visitors started the second half like the first and wasted no time going further in front with Armstrong grabbed his second.
Sidmouth hooker Nathan Tomkins was sent to the sin-bin in the 51st minute, but crucially got through the majority of the next 10 minutes without conceding.
They did so on the hour when Launceston flanker George Harris scored in the left-hand corner following a driving maul and several phases, with Tucker adding a difficult kick.
That seemed to give the CABs confidence and three minutes later, winger Billy Martin scored a try in the far-right corner after slipping through a gap. Tucker’s kick was missed.
With 17 minutes remaining, the home side had plenty of time to get the match-winning score or three-pointer for a draw, but despite plenty of territory and metres gained, they couldn’t apply the finishing touch as the visitors held on for a crucial victory in their quest for survival.
Launceston lost centres Cam Fogden and Juarez to injury and will hope they are available for Saturday’s trip to Royal Wootton Bassett who were narrowly edged out at new leaders Topsham on Saturday.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Jose Juarez, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, George Bone; Ben Hancock, George Harris, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Cian Baker.
Tries: Harris, B Martin; Convs: Tucker; Pens: Tucker (2).
Launceston man-of-the-match: Charlie Tummon.
