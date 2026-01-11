By Paul Hayes at the Recreation Ground
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Exmouth 33 St Austell 34
ST AUSTELL’S march towards the top four shows no signs of slowing down as they edged a 10-try classic for their first-ever victory at the Recreation Ground.
The contest saw a fascinating contrast of styles with Exmouth using their powerful pack to dominate the set piece, while the Saints were banking on their mobility and pace to find the gaps out wide.
Despite Storm Goretti in the week, conditions were warm and inside a minute the hosts were ahead as winger James Clarke sliced through some sloppy defending (5-0).
A breathless passage of play followed with the ball in continuous play for almost ten minutes as both sides took turns to attack determined defences.
On the quarter-hour, scrum-half Dan Tyrrell found the key to unlock the Exmouth rearguard with an astute chip kick to pave the way for fly-half Matt Shepherd to go over under the posts (5-7).
Exmouth hit back with winger Clarke scoring his second, converted by scrum-half Tom Cooke (12-7). Saints applied the pressure with number eight Adam Powell and hooker Pete Harris making determined inroads into the Exmouth half before a flowing move created the overlap for centre Jamie Stanlake to score in the clubhouse corner to tie things up at 12-12.
A strong defensive set had the home side going backwards and forcing them to take greater risks to retain possession. Redruth loanee Lewis Thomas tracked the ball before intercepting a long pass to burst into open field and run unhindered under the posts for his first try for St Austell. Shepherd’s conversion put the Saints into the lead on 33 minutes (12-19).
The visitors were now on top, and they were rewarded right on half-time when the forwards delivered a perfect catch and drive. A thunderous maul was finished by flanker Cam Taylor to mark his 100th appearance for the club in style.
Just as they did at the start of the game, Exmouth scored in the opening minutes of the second half with hooker Charlie Gibbings scoring, converted by Cooke.
The Saints had to withstand a sustained pounding with Exmouth very much in the ascendancy. The defence held firm and eventually they broke the siege to take play into the Exmouth half. Replacement Kyle Marriott steadied the fraying nerves when he came on at No.8, and it was his break from a scrum that created the space for Tyrrell to slice through the home defence to score the visitors’ crucial fifth try, converted by Shepherd (19-31).
Exmouth struck back on the hour mark with lock Liam Bayley crashing over, converted by Cooke (26-31). Play was moving end to end but with just five minutes left the home side looked to have won it when centre Oliver Cave cut through and Cooke’s conversion put Exmouth 33-31 in front.
The drama continued when Exmouth collapsed a scrum, allowing Matt Shepherd to kick a superb 40-metre spiralling penalty to tilt the game back in favour of the Saints (33-34).
The travelling supporters raised the roof in the stand, but their hearts were soon back in their mouths as the Saints strayed offside at the restart.
It gave the home side one last chance to snatch victory with a riveting contest now to be decided by the last kick of the game. Joe Cooke, who had been outstanding for the home side, lined up the 30-metre kick. He connected well and while it flew straight, it was not true as the ball just edged the outside of the post.
The win sees the Saints leapfrog Exmouth into fifth before welcoming new leaders Topsham for the first time on Saturday.
Tries: Shepherd, Stanlake, Thomas, Taylor, Tyrrell; Convs: Shepherd (3); Pens: N/A.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Adam Powell - Plenty candidates in hard fought win – Dan Navas was diligent in defence, Mark Vian led from the front and Pete Harris carried the ball superbly. On a day when the forwards were under the pressure in the scrum, the Saints were grateful for the hard yards constantly gained from the sterling efforts of Adam Powell.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.