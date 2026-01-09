Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, January 10
THE destiny of the title is firmly in Torpoint Athletic’s hands following last weekend’s results and the Cornishmen, albeit extremely unlikely, could end the day top of the pile come 5pm tomorrow.
However, Dean Cardew’s side who saw off mid-table Helston Athletic 5-0 last Saturday, face a tough task when they go to play-off chasing Sidmouth Town.
The East Devon outfit breezed to the South West Peninsula League Premier East crown last season and have seamlessly fitted into life at Step Five having racked up 46 points from their 25 outings. They sit fourth and although they have played more than their rivals, know a fine end to the season could see them finish in the all-important top five.
For Torpoint, a remarkable season which saw them win three games in the FA Cup could become the best in their history. A record of 16 wins and three draws from their 20 games means they could reach the Southern League for the first time if they can edge out a Clevedon side who are now just a point ahead having played twice more.
However, the two clubs still have to play each other twice, the first of those being at The Mill on Saturday, January 31.
Clevedon are in action this Saturday when they host bottom side St Austell – the Lillywhites ceasing home advantage due to ongoing ground safety issues at Poltair Park.
Newquay and Saltash remain in play-off contention with the Peppermints’ shock defeat at Camelford in the Cornwall Senior Cup meaning they can now focus on getting into the top five.
Shaun Middleton’s side led 2-0 at Trefrew Park in midweek before eventually losing in extra-time, but now have 17 games with no distractions to reach the end of season showpieces.
They are on their travels to another promoted side in Bradford Town side who sit a healthy 10th following their 3-2 victory at Sidmouth last weekend.
But Newquay will be confident having won their last three league games, although a trip to Wiltshire is never easy.
Saltash reached the last four in the Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they edged out a Sticker side who had seen off Torpoint in the second-round, but boss Lee Britchford knows his side need to turn around their recent wobble in the league.
They haven’t won in six games – albeit four have been draws – and are now relying on help from elsewhere if they are to stay in the promotion race.
They will have to wait until next Saturday for a response as they are the side to have their bye week due to Nailsea and Tickenham pulling out of the division back in the autumn.
St Blazey produced one of their best results of the season to see off Saltash United last weekend and the Green and Blacks will back themselves to add to their tally of seven victories when they make the long trip to Brislington.
Blazey head to Bristol to face a side who sit third from bottom and have won just three times from 11 starts on home soil.
Helston Athletic have had a difficult couple of weeks having conceded five to Duchy rivals Newquay and Torpoint, and face a lengthy trip to Shepton Mallet.
The Mallet have had an up and down season, while the Blues travel knowing their last long away day to Bradford Town ended in a 2-0 victory.
Helston’s youngsters will fancy their chances of finishing in the top half come the season’s end, and a further three points in Somerset could see them end the day 10th depending if they win and Newquay do them a favour at Bradford.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Bridgwater United, Bradford Town v Newquay, Brislington v St Blazey, Clevedon Town v St Austell, Ivybridge Town v Street, Oldland Abbotonians v Buckland Athletic, Paulton Rovers v Wellington, Shepton Mallet v Helston Athletic, Sidmouth Town v Torpoint Athletic.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.