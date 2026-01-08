CAMELFORD manager Bobby Hopkinson felt there was ‘no doubt’ the Camels were deserving of their victory after securing a place in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night with a thrilling 4-2 win over much-fancied Newquay at Trefrew Park.
Phil Lowry and Louis Price had the Western League Premier Division high-flyers 2-0 up shortly after the half-hour and seemingly cruising into the last four.
However, after Ryan Downing had pulled one back from the penalty spot, Dan Hocking’s brilliant individual effort in the second half secured extra-time for the 2009/10 finalists.
And one of the great results in the Camels’ recent history was secured in the final 10 minutes of extra-time as teenager Joe Parr fired in before Downing’s brilliant second got the job done as they closed to within two matches of the club’s first-ever Senior Cup title.
Reflecting on the evening, Hopkinson, who gave a debut to veteran former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick with regular number one Cory Harvey on holiday, said: “From a manager’s perspective - and for all of the people who put their time into the club - it’s night’s like that which is why you do it.
“To be in the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup is a superb achievement for Camelford, especially when you see the calibre of opposition left with the likes of Mousehole and Saltash. Everyone loves an underdog story and we’ll see what we can do in the next round.”
As for the game itself, Hopkinson felt his side’s success was no fluke.
He said: “Everything just clicked from the get go and although I didn’t tell the boys beforehand, having Luke there seemed to give the boys confidence. But from the first whistle we were at it in every aspect and seemed to get the better of them.
“We knew we needed nullify the threat of Jamie Lowry in midfield and Jacob Ham, who was absolutely sensational in the middle of the park for us, certainly did that. But we also wanted to attack. Our philosophy was we wanted to attack as much as possible as the more time you’re on the ball or in their half, the less time you have to spend defending, and we probably had a lot more possession than they or anybody else expected.
“We showed everybody what Camelford Football Club is all about which is digging in and working hard but also trying to show your quality when you can. I’m immensely proud of the players and the roles they played and I think there’s no doubt we deserved to win.”
Hopkinson also revealed what was said at the break. He added: “Half-time was just about trying to get confidence into the lads that they could go out there and do it.
“Even though they scored twice in the first half it was us that did a lot of the attacking and had a lot of the ball, so it was about staying patient and taking those chances when they came.”
He concluded: “I’d also like to give a shout out to their manager Shaun Middleton, who although not particularly happy that they had lost, went about his business great as did the rest of the club. They’re a good side and we wish them well for the rest of the season.”
