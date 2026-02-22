Friday, February 20 - Football
SWPL, Premier West: Camelford v Callington Tn - Post.
Saturday, February 21 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn 3 Scunthorpe Utd 1, Altrincham 2 Braintree Tn 1, Boreham Wood 1 Forest Green Rov 1, Boston Utd 0 Tamworth 0, Brackley Tn 0 Southend Utd 3, Carlisle Utd 3 Yeovil Tn 0, Morecambe 4 Eastleigh 0, Rochdale 3 Woking 0, Solihull Moors 3 Hartlepool Utd 4, Sutton Utd 3 Wealdstone 0, Truro City 1 Gateshead 2, York City 4 Halifax Tn 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley v Swindon Supermarine - Post, Bideford 1 Portishead Tn 2, Bishops Cleeve 2 Winchester City 1, Falmouth Tn v Brixham - Post, Hartpury 1 Westbury Utd 0, Larkhall Ath 1 Frome Tn 4, Melksham Tn 1 Malvern Tn 1, Mousehole 1 Bristol Manor Farm 1, Sporting Club Inkberrow 6 Didcot Tn 4, Tavistock v Shaftesbury - Post, Willand Rov 1 Exmouth Tn 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 0 Barnstaple Tn 2, Bridgwater Utd 0 Shepton Mallet 1, Clevedon Tn 4 Saltash Utd 0, Ivybridge Tn v St Blazey - Post, Paulton Rov 1 Buckland Ath 0, Street 5 Helston Ath 0, Torpoint Ath v Newquay - Post, Wellington v Brislington - Post.
SWPL, Premier West: Holsworthy v St Day - Post, Launceston v Bude Tn - Post, Liskeard Ath v Truro City - Post, Penzance 4 Wadebridge Tn 1, Sticker 3 Dobwalls 0, Wendron Utd v Elburton Villa - Post.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Callington Tn v Altarnun, Kilkhampton v Foxhole Stars, Looe Tn v Gunnislake, Polperro v St Mawgan; All games post.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 5 St Day 3, Pendeen Rov 3 St Ives Tn 1, Perranwell v Illogan RBL - Post, St Just 1 Porthleven 7.
Division One East: Boscastle 1 Saltash Utd 1, Dobwalls 3 Launceston 1, Lifton 4 Nanpean Rov 3, St Breward 1 St Stephen 5, St Dominick v St Newlyn East - Post, Wadebridge Tn v Torpoint Ath - Post.
Division One West: Holman SC 4 Falmouth Utd 1, Mawnan v Penzance - Post, Newlyn Non-Ath v RNAS Culdrose - Post, Porthleven 4 West Cornwall 4, Wendron Utd v Probus - Post.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 2 Gorran 1, Calstock v Roche - Post, Lanreath 0 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3, Week St Mary v Lostwithiel - Post.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 6 Frogpool & Cusgarne 4, Lizard Argyle v Falmouth DC - Post, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov - Post, St Agnes v Perranporth - Post, St Buryan 7 St Just 2, St Ives Mariners v Lanner - Post.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd 0 Padstow Utd 2, St Merryn v Launceston - Post.
Division Three West: Chacewater v Holman SC - Post, Constantine v Mawgan - Post, Penryn Ath v Carharrack - Post, Perranporth v St Keverne - Post, Probus 0 Mullion 5, Troon 2 RNAS Culdrose 3.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Columb Major - Post, Lostwithiel v North Hill - Post, St Dennis 4 Landrake 5, St Minver 4 Lifton 2.
Division Four West: Dropship 5 Madron 2, St Day v Helston Ath OB - Post, Tremough 5 Falmouth Ath 0.
Sunday, February 22 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Cup, Quarter-Final: Bodmin 0 Newquay 3, Saltash Utd 4 St Dennis 0, St Agnes 13 Biscovey 0.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton v Sticker - Post.
Division One: Callington Tn v Redruth Utd - Post, FXSU 4 Padstow Utd 1, Lanner v Ludgvan - Post, Wadebridge Tn v St Agnes - Post.
Division Two: Launceston 1 Charlestown 2.
Friday, February 20 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues 54 London Scottish 26, Chinnor 19 Doncaster 36, Richmond 38 Cambridge 22.
Saturday, February 21 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates 17 Nottingham 12, Coventry 31 Hartpury 19, Ealing Trailfinders 50 Ampthill 12, Worcester 50 Caldy 33.
National League Two West: Camborne 52 Exeter Uni 12, Chester 27 Barnstaple 19, Loughborough Students 45 Hornets 35, Luctonians 15 Cinderford 11, Lymm 7 Old Redcliffians 25, Redruth 18 Taunton Titans 20, Syston 12 Hinckley 51.
Regional One South West: Sidmouth 15 Lydney 16.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 33 Ivybridge 17, Cullompton 14 Winscombe 16, Penzance-Newlyn v Wellington - H/W, Tiverton 38 North Petherton 17.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 50 St Ives 12, Paignton 44 Penryn 34, Redruth v Truro - Post, Wiveliscombe 34 Saltash 8.
Counties Two Cornwall: Liskeard-Looe 14 Wadebridge Camels 19, St Austell 10 Helston 7.
Counties Three Cornwall: Roseland 10 St Agnes 18, Saltash 43 Lankelly-Fowey 0.
Community Cup Counties Two Plate, Third Round: OPM 12 Perranporth 21.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Ivybridge v Cheltenham Tigers - H/W, Launceston 20 Newbury 17.
Sunday, February 22 - Rugby
Jason Leonard Cup: Cornwall U20 v Devon U20 - Post.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton 5 Guildford Gazelles 31, Oxford Harlequins 0 Havant 65.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Crediton 14 Yeovil 33, Dings Crusaders 99 Avonmouth 5, Hornets 37 Winscombe 26, Penryn 29 Okehampton 32.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude v Exeter Saracens - Post, Helston v Cullompton - H/W, Newton Abbot 28 Bideford 24, Topsham Tempest 5 Paignton 44, Truro 29 Devonport Services 0.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Camborne 58 St Austell 5, Plymouth Argaum v Falmouth - Post, Saltash v Kingsbridge - Post.
