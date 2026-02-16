PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley was full of praise for his side after they tore Blackpool apart in a 4-0 Sky Bet League One victory at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
After a quiet opening 30 minutes, Alex Mitchell broke the deadlock when a misjudged clearance allowed him to head home from close range.
The central defender was involved again just before halftime, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell saving his initial effort before Bim Pepple tapped in the rebound.
Midfielder Malachi Boateng made it 3-0 shortly after, finishing a Herbie Kane shot from close range, before Caleb Watts added a fourth on the hour mark from a Joe Edwards cutback
Blackpool’s dismal day was compounded when James Husband was shown a straight red card for a retaliatory kick on Xavier Amaechi.
Argyle’s success ended a three-match winless run for the Pilgrims, who have now picked up five wins in seven away league matches.
“Very pleased. In every aspect – possession, out of possession, set plays – we were dominant today. We were our best version of ourselves,” Cleverley said. “That results in the type of performance you see, and I thought it was thoroughly deserved.
“There has been a lot of hard work going into sustaining performances, but when you look at your bench and it has got the depth, we did have today that also helps. I thought the players were outstanding.”
Meanwhile, Cleverley has confirmed Argyle have started ‘early conversations’ about a permanent move for Mitchell, who is on-loan from Charlton Athletic.
“We want to make that move permanent, but there is a lot of football to be played for the rest of the season and that’s where the focus is,” said Cleverley. “We would love Mitch to be here this time next year. He’s a big part of what we do on and off the pitch.”
