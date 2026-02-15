By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Bridgwater United 0
TORPOINT Athletic moved back to the summit of the Premier Division on Saturday afternoon after beating Bridgwater United thanks to Sam Pearson’s first half goal.
The visitors – under former boss Dave Pearse having recently rejoined the Robins from Exmouth Town where he was on the coaching staff – proved to be very stubborn opponents, but the Cornishmen are a point clear of Clevedon Town and with three games in-hand.
The hosts made their intentions known in the fourth minute when Curtis Damerell was found in the area with some good build-up play by the midfield, but his overhead-kick was saved by visiting keeper Louis Smith.
Seven minutes later a Tom Payne free-kick from 20 yards just zipped past the near post as Torpoint pressed, but halfway through the half the visitors had their first chance on target when Owen Howe broke clear into the right side of the area and sent a rasping effort just wide of the near post.
Moments later, with Bridgwater having a brief spell of possession, Jack Taylor’s effort was well-saved by Ryan Rickard after his initial shot was blocked.
Just before the half-hour mark, Torpoint took the all important lead. A great ball down the left wing by Darren Hicks found Joe Rapson in the area whose shot was blocked, but he got to the loose ball and found Pearson in the six-yard box to blast home.
It should have been 2-0 three minutes later as after the hosts broke away, Damerell released Pearson to have a one-on-one with the keeper. However, he fooled him and squared the ball to Rapson, but his effort hit the bottom of the post.
A fine ball in from Payne almost straight away was well dealt with by Smith, but with seven minutes of the half remaining the visitors continued to show they were dangerous as a long throw-in found Taylor. But his shot was comfortably saved.
After a quiet start to the second half, Torpoint played a long ball forward to find Damerell just after the hour, and his fierce volley from 25 yards went just inches over the crossbar.
A couple of minutes later, Payne split the away defence to find sub Gary Hird who had replaced Rapson. His shot in the area was blocked and the loose ball was picked up by Damerell who was denied by an inspired Smith.
Chances kept coming for the Cornishmen. With 12 minutes remaining, the ball found Damerell out wide who cut into the area, but his snapshot from 10 yards curled narrowly wide of the near post.
In the final five minutes the visitors start to come into game in search of an equaliser, and in stoppage time a loose ball ended up at the feet ofToby Lawrence, but his effort went narrowly over the crossbar.
However, Torpoint – who welcome Cornish rivals Newquay on Saturday (3pm) – held firm to claim another hard-fought victory at The Mill.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Dave Barker, Fred Chapman, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson, Tom Payne (James Rowe, 75), Curtis Damerell (Sam Morgan, 90+3), Joe Rapson (Gary Hird, 60), Darren Hicks. Subs not used: Sam Hepworth, Rikki Shepherd.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Ryan Rickard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.