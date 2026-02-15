The top line when it came to team news for the Cornishmen was the full debut handed to Freddie Issaka, with the Truro-born attacker having joined on loan from SkyBet League One side Plymouth Argyle on Friday. The second of two changes was also up top as Rekeil Pyke made a first start since mid-November, coming into a Tinners side beaten 2-0 at home by Woking on Tuesday evening.