LAUNCESTON return to league action tomorrow after a four-week break at promotion-chasing Brixham in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The All Blacks head to Astley Park with six wins and nine defeats so far, and with a healthy number of bonus-points are just seven points behind Cornish rivals St Austell in fifth.
With no chance of going down, the final seven games are all about trying to try and climb the table, but will have to be at their best in South Devon to start that with victory.
Head coach Ryan Westren has a huge number of forwards available as shown by three being named on the bench, but with a host of injuries in the backs, it means influential No.8 Brandon Rowley has switched to his second position of inside-centre as Ben Bryant, Jose Luis Juarez and Morgan Woods are out injured.
There is good news in that George Hillson has recovered from injury, a good job to as Charlie Atwood is away with the Royal Navy.
Westren has gone for Charlie Short and the ever-present Mitch Hawken as the props with Rory Mead preferred to Levent Bulut at hooker.
Cian Baker and George Bone are the second-rows, and with Rowley moving into the midfield, Charlie Tummon goes from lock to blindside-flanker and Ben Hancock to the back of the scrum.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is at fly-half, while the usual wing pairing of Ollie Bebbington and Billy Martin are named.
Rowley’s inclusion means Cam Fogden moves to the outside-centre role, while James Tucker is at full-back.
Short’s inclusion means Olly Martin drops down to the bench alongside Bulut and the fit-again Alex Bartlett who can cover either of the prop or second-row positions.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Charlie Short, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken; Cian Baker, George Bone; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Olly Martin, Alex Bartlett.
BAR last week’s 70-0 thrashing at leaders Camborne Seconds, Launceston Castles have been in good form recently and will fancy their chances as they welcome their St Austell counterparts to Polson Bridge (2.30pm) in Counties Two Cornwall.
Player/coach Dan Pearce welcomes back a number of players including the props Tom Stevens and Simon Burden, plus former first-team captain Lloyd Duke who is set to start at No.8.
In the backs, Pearce will orchestrate things from fly-half, while there are also returns for the two Smiths – Callum and Cody – in the centres as Morgan Woods is injured and Jordan Taylor not available.
Richard Jasper starts at full-back in place of George Mill.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Richard Jasper, Freddie Ward, Cody Smith, Callum Smith, Harvey Fry; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Jack Lankston, Ben Greene; Tyler Westlake, Lewis Dennis, Lloyd Duke. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Tom Hargreaves, Chris Hall, Mark Knight.
