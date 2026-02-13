CAMBORNE have made several changes from their recent victory over Syston when they face an awkward trip to Old Redcliffians tomorrow in National League Two West (2pm).
With eight games to go, the Cherry and Whites have an eight-point lead over second-placed Luctonians who they still have to visit, meaning every point is critical with just one promotion slot available.
Old Reds have five wins from eight outings at Scotland Lane so far this season, including a 31-24 victory over Redruth back in January, and still need a handful of wins to ensure they’re not dragged into a relegation scrap.
For Camborne, youngster Finn Love makes a first start of the season on the right-wing in Bristol, while Robin Wedlake moves inside to outside-centre to partner Josh Matavesi in the centres with George Wacokecoke missing.
Up front, with Tommy-Lee Southworth, Jon Drew and Ben Woodmansey all out, usual lock Ben Watson is at tighthead with the recalled Jack Andrew and Ben Priddey next to him.
The only alteration to the back five of the scrum sees No.8 Shaun Buzza get a recall with Jago Sheppard another to be unavailable.
As usual at the moment, CJ Boyce and Rory O’Kane are the half-backs, while left-winger Alex Ducker will be on the opposite side to Love who will have Kyle Moyle behind him at full-back.
There are some different faces on the bench, including Harrison Utton-Smith and the returning George Edson who has been injured, while speedy winger Harry Larkins and lock Jamie Prisk are also named, as is prop Kye Beasley.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Finn Love, Robin Wedake, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Watson; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi, Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Kye Beasley, Jamie Prisk, Harrison Utter-Smith, George Edson, Harry Larkins.
