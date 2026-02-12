EXETER Chiefs newcomer Harry Wilson says he’s keen to help bring silverware back to Sandy Park following his move from Premiership rivals Saracens.
The Gloucester-born forward, who can cover multiple positions across the back five of the scrum, has signed a two-year deal starting in the 2026/27 season after two campaigns with Saracens, where to date he has made 27 appearances.
Wilson, a Championship standout with Doncaster Knights, Ampthill and London Scottish, said Exeter’s style and ambition drew him to the club.
“When I spoke to Rob about joining Chiefs, the first thing that stood out was the physical nature of how he wanted the team to play. I really wanted to add to and be a part of that,” he said.
“It seems that this is a tightly-bonded squad and one that wants to bring silverware back to Sandy Park. I’d really like to contribute to taking Exeter back to the top.”
Wilson was named in the Championship team of the season in 2023/24 while captaining Doncaster, before earning his move to Saracens, where he has trained alongside England internationals Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter said Wilson’s blend of skill, versatility and leadership would be a major boost to his squad.
“We’ve tracked Harry for several years. He was a standout in the Championship and has continued to impress at Saracens,” Baxter said. “He’s still young and ambitious, and his ability to cover multiple positions makes him a great fit for our pack. We’re confident he’ll complement the squad and help us push for silverware in the coming seasons.”
Wilson’s arrival adds depth to Exeter’s forward pack as the club looks to strengthen its Premiership credentials and challenge for honours once again.
This signing underscores the Chiefs’ ongoing strategy to blend young talent with proven performers to build a squad capable of domestic and European success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.