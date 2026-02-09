CAMPBELL Ridl is wasting no time in announcing himself at Exeter Chiefs – and his blistering hat-trick at Ashton Gate on Saturday was certainly a breakout performance that demanded attention.
The 21-year-old winger was at the heart of a 46–35 bonus-point victory over Bristol Bears, a result that hauled Rob Baxter’s side to within a single point of the top of Prem Rugby Cup Pool A and set up a decisive clash with leaders Gloucester this weekend at Sandy Park (2pm).
The Chiefs ripped control of the contest away from the start, overpowering a Bears outfit with a dominant forward display, quickly turning pressure into points. That physical edge allowed the Exeter backline to play with freedom, racing into a 22–7 half-time lead after four tries in a commanding opening 40 minutes.
Ridl crossed in the corner inside five minutes, finishing confidently after a sweeping pass from Will Haydon-Wood. Dan John and Max Norey widened the gap before Ridl struck again on 32 minutes, underlining his instinct for the try-line.
Bristol, meanwhile, managed a response just before the break, Joe Owen touching down to give the hosts brief hope.
The Bears emerged with renewed intent after half-time and threw everything at Exeter. Tries from Max Pepper, Rich Lane and Tomas Gwilliam kept the scoreboard ticking, but the Chiefs always found answers.
Ridl completed his hat-trick, while Norey grabbed a second of his own, before further tries from Paul Brown-Bampoe and Lewis Pearson ensured Chiefs emerged victorious. Sam Worsley’s late score secured a losing bonus point for the Bears.
For Ridl, the game was another major step in a season that has gathered pace rapidly. Since breaking into the senior setup in December, he has scored six tries, four of them in his last two appearances – and is pushing hard to establish himself as a genuine first-team option.
Defence coach Haydn Thomas believes the winger is only scratching the surface. “He’s making great progress,” he said. “He’s a huge talent. He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s great on the ball, good in the kick chase and a pleasure to work with.
“The Prem Cup gives young players exposure, and he’s taken full advantage. He’s played Premiership games and been excellent for us, so it’s good he’s getting these opportunities because he’s earned them.”
Ridl’s rise has not been without interruption. A broken hand ruled him out early in the season and a two-match ban last month stalled his momentum. However, the winger insists those moments have fuelled his development.
“I’m really happy with where I am right now,” he said. “I just want to keep growing and improving.”
Ridl’s form will be welcomed by Baxter, who had confirmation at the weekend that England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso could miss the entire Six Nations after injuring himself in training ahead of the weekend win over Wales.
Head coach Steve Borthwick is hoping for a positive update when the 23-year-old sees a specialist, but he will miss the Calcutta Cup game at Murrayfield and it appears doubtful he will return in time to feature again in the competition.
“It looks like Manny will be out for a number of weeks. I don’t know how many, but it’s a number rather than a single week, which is disappointing,” Borthwick said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.