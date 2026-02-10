LUKE Cowan-Dickie is one of two changes that England have made to their starting line-up for their latest Six Nations Championship clash with Scotland this weekend.
The Cornishman comes in at hooker for Jamie George, while Maro Itoje is back to skipper the side, taking over from Alex Coles in the second row.
In the one other change to England's matchday squad from their opening win against Wales last weekend, Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith comes on to the bench in place of namesake Marcus.
After four straight defeats from 2021 to 2024, England regained the Calcutta Cup with a narrow 16-15 victory last year in Twickenham.
“Playing Scotland at Murrayfield is always a fantastic occasion and a challenge we are relishing,” said head coach Steve Borthwick.
Up until last weekend, Itoje had started every England Six Nations game since 2020. However, he missed the start of their training camp in Girona to attend his mother Florence's funeral in Nigeria and came on as a second-half replacement against Wales.
Borthwick, meanwhile, has named an unchanged back division, meaning there is again no place in the squad for Exeter’s Henry Slade.
Henry Arundell, who scored a first-half hat-trick last time out, forms a potent back three of Freddie Steward and Tom Roebuck, while Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman form the midfield pairing despite the availability of Ollie Lawrence.
England team to face Scotland: Freddie Steward; Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl. Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, Henry Pollock, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith
