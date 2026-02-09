NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Redruth 30 Exeter University 14
THE Reds moved 12 points clear of trouble as Jess Tompsett’s 200th appearance ended with victory over Exeter University on Saturday.
With two sides relegated automatically and third bottom facing a relegation play-off, Redruth went into the game, which was rearranged from the previous Friday, knowing that the visitors could end the afternoon within just two points.
From the side selected the week before, Rhys Bowery and Noah Clifford were named on the wing and at outside-centre respectively for the Reds in place of Jack Counter and Jack Simmons. Back-rower Jack King was on the bench.
With conditions extremely heavy underfoot, it was always going to give the Reds’ strong pack a big advantage, and inside two minutes were ahead as a driving maul was finished off by hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie.
The visitors fell further behind when full-back Dean Wills knocked over a penalty on 13 minutes.
Reds skipper Edd Pascoe was yellow-carded just before the half-hour and the visitors capitalised as Findlay Wiseman went over with Freddie Hirst adding the extras.
Luke Johnson and Jarrod Hambly were introduced before the break for the injured Cowan-Dickie and Wills, but by the 53rd minute the Reds were well clear as Tompsett and Johnson both crossed, one of which fly-half Joseph Cummins converted.
The next score was crucial and it went in the home side’s favour just before the hour as Hambly finished off a driving maul. with Cummins adding the extras and a penalty soon after.
Josh MacAndrew grabbed a late consolation, but Redruth go into Saturday’s trip to Hornets in buoyant mood.
REDRUTH: Wills; Thomas, Clifford, S James, Bowery; Cummins, Bray; Gendall, Cowan-Dickie, Tompsett; Hattam, Osborne; Pascoe (capt), Triggs, Stevens. Replacements: Hambly, Williams, Goldsmith, King, Johnson.
Tries: Cowan-Dickie, Tompsett, Johnson, Hambly; Convs: Cummins (2); Pens: N/A.
Reds’ man-of-the-match: Jess Tompsett.
