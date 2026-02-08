By Tom Howe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Morecambe 1 Truro City 2
GOALS from Shaun Donnellan and Tyler Harvey secured Truro City’s first away win in the National League at fellow relegation rivals Morecambe.
Donnellan opened the scoring when poking home from inside the six-yard-box on 34 minutes, before Harvey doubled the Tinners’ advantage with a back post flick in added on time at the end of the first-half.
Gwion Edwards pulled one back shortly after the restart to set up a tense second stanza, as the sides second and third from bottom at Step One tussled tooth and nail for vital points which ended with City moving within four points of safety.
City boss John Askey made eight changes from the Tinners side that edged past Braintree Town on penalties to secure a semi-final berth in the National League Cup last time out. Aidan Stone returned between the sticks, in front of a defensive force that featured captain Connor Riley-Lowe, Tom Harrison and Donnellan.
Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Charsley and Harvey also made the starting XI, alongside Harry Kite, who pulled on a City jersey for the first time since November 25.
The better of the early exchanges went the way of City – cheered on by 85 fans making the 12-hour round-trip to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium – for whom Harvey was brought down in his prime on two occasions without prompting referee Zac Kennard-Kettle to blow his whistle.
The Kosovan was once again in the thick of the action when forcing home custodian Jamal Blackman into a save, following fine work from an ever-energetic Dominic Johnson-Fisher. Blackman was called into action again soon after, reacting quickly to keep out Donnellan’s header from a Riley-Lowe free-kick.
An upturn in pressure ultimately bore fruit on 34 minutes as Luke Jephcott’s delightful ball into the corridor of uncertainty was met by an unlikely source, as Donnellan stabbed the ball past Blackman.
Returning home boss Jim Bentley’s half-time team talk went out the window as Harvey met a Riley-Lowe corner to prod home a second at the start of first half injury-time.
The scoreline could have looked even more favourable just seconds after the restart, as Harvey collected Hasani’s pass and sent a dipping volley just past the post.
However, the tone of the tie soon switched as Edwards pulled a goal back with a 51st minute wonder strike that left Stone – who went on to impress throughout the rest of the afternooon – helpless.
Miguel Azeez was denied on two occasions, as was Jack Nolan and substitute Joe Nuttall, as Morecambe huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a way to break down Truro’s miserly backline.
It wasn’t all one-way traffic though as, while the hosts were held at arm’s length, the visitors had chances of their own to put the game to bed. Charsley curled a shot narrowly wide and Blackman saved well again from Harvey.
Five nervy minutes of added time came and went, leaving City with a history-making start to a busy February that continues with the visit of Woking to Cornwall on Tuesday (7.45 pm), ahead of a journey to Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm).
TRURO CITY: Stone; Riley-Lowe (capt), Harrison, Harvey, Johnson-Fisher (Law, 67), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hasani, Jephcott, Donnellan, Kite, Charsley. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Bell, Palfrey, Pyke, Kinsey, Stretton.
Attendance: 2,663 (85 away).
