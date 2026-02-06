JESS Tompsett will try again to make his 200th appearance in a Redruth shirt when they welcome Exeter University in a crunch clash in National League Two West tomorrow 2.30pm).
The prop was set to do it last Friday, however the two clubs moved quickly to get the fixture rescheduled as both chase points to stay away from trouble.
With two sides automatically relegated and third bottom facing a relegation play-off, Redruth are currently seven points clear of the Uni who occupy 12th in the 14-team division and are on 36 points. However, a bonus point win for the Cornishmen will see them end the day in eighth.
Loughborough are just two behind Exeter with Syston 12 back and in need of a miraculous turnaround to avoid the drop.
From the starting XV selected for last Friday, there are two changes, both in the backs as winger Rhys Bowery and outside-centre Noah Clifford come in for Jack Counter and Jack Simmons who are both missing.
Jack King makes a return to the squad on the bench as does Luke Johnson who takes Clifford’s spot alongside fellow replacements Jarrod Hambly, Craig Williams and Dan Goldsmith.
REDRUTH v Exeter University: Dean Wills; Lewis Thomas, Noah Clifford, Sam James, Rhys Bowery; Joe Cummins, Sam Bray; Tyler Gendall, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Jess Tompsett; Luke Hattam, Mawgan Osborne; Edd Pascoe (capt), Connor Triggs, Sam Stevens. Replacements: Jarrod Hambly, Craig Williams, Dan Goldsmith, Jack King, Luke Johnson.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.