CAMBORNE will look to extend their eight-point lead at the top of the National League Two West table tomorrow afternoon when they welcome bottom side Syston to The Recreation Ground (2pm).
The Cherry and Whites ran out comfortable winners in Cheshire last weekend at Lymm, and face a Syston side who saw off fellow strugglers Loughborough Students 22-15 last Saturday.
The Leicestershire outfit were in Cornwall 13 days ago as they lost 33-5 at Redruth, and Camborne will fancy their chances of racking up a big score as shown by the fact they put 74 points on their opponents in the reverse fixture.
From last weekend, Camborne make two alterations as Harry Larkins – who was due to have a run-out for the seconds against Launceston Castles – returns on the right-wing for Robin Wedlake, while Kye Beasley makes a first start of the season at prop with Jack Andrew dropping to the bench. Tommy-Lee Southworth and Jon Drew are still out as they recover from slight injuries.
Finn Love also comes on to the bench alongside Wedlake, Jamie prisk and Ben Watson.
Looking ahead to the contest, Camborne head coach Tom Kessell knows his side need to keep their eye on the ball against a side who are 14 points from safety with nine games remaining.
He said: “Syston won last weekend against Loughborough and at the moment don’t really have anything to lose, so I’m expecting them to come down here and throw it around and give it their all, they’re not a team that are going to go away.
“But for us, although we’ve got our goals, teams like this are potential banana skins, so we’ve got to stay focused on what we want to do and stick to the job in-hand.
“I think we can rely on ourselves a little bit by getting our processes right and what we’re working on within the week, which we speak a lot about.”
He continued: “This week also gives an opportunity for a couple of people to get some minutes and stick their hands up which is good.
“We’ve got a pretty settled team at the minute, but we’ve also got a few looking to break into that team and also still have a few to come back from injury, so the squad is looking good overall and we’re in a good place.”
CAMBORNE v Syston: Kyle Moyle; Harry Larkins, George Wacokecoke, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Kye Beasley, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Jago Sheppard. Replacements: Jack Andrew, Ben Watson, Jamie Prisk, Robin Wedlake, Finn Love.
