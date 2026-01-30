THE Cornish Pirates head to Yorkshire tomorrow looking to build on last weekend’s comfortable victory over Ampthill.
The Pirates ran out 45-24 winners at Camborne, and face a Doncaster Knights side (2.30pm) who start the day 11th in the table, three places and seven points behind the Cornishmen.
There is just one alteration from the Ampthill clash at Milo Hallam replaced injured lock Charlie Rice and will line up alongside Josh King.
On the bench there are four changes. Morgan Nelson is named as replacement hooker, whilst prop James French and Aussie duo Rory Suttor and Luke Ratcliff will also be keen to see action.
Speaking ahead of the game, Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver said: “We played particularly well in the first half last weekend, and although unable to replicate the performance in the second forty, the bonus-point victory was ultimately both worthy and important to us.
“In general, there has been a shift of momentum in our play, which was noticed when we lost away to Coventry at the beginning of the month. Physically we were better, as was our attack, and the set-piece was importantly also starting to fire.
“Looking ahead, and without wishing to sound arrogant, our feel is that there is no reason why we can’t maintain an improvement in this second half of the season, because the guys have been training hard and the morale has been high even when we were struggling to achieve a win.
“As for Doncaster, who are evaluating where they are at present, their club is respected and they have a very good side who are always tough to beat. We have had some competitive games against them over the years, and nothing less will be expected on Saturday.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas; 14 Arthur Relton, 13 Chester Ribbons, 12 Joe Elderkin, 11 Matty Ward; 10 Arwel Robson, 9 Dan Hiscocks; 1 Alessandro Heaney, 2 Sol Moody, 3 Alfie Petch; 4 Milo Hallam, 5 Josh King; 6 Alex Everett (capt), 7 Jack Forsythe. 8 Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: 16 Matt Pritchard, 17 Billy Young, 18 James French, 19 Rory Suttor, 20 Luke Ratcliff, 21 Will Rigelsford, 22 Louie Sinclair, 23 Ben Cambriani.
Referee: Ian Tempest; Assistants: Nikki O’Donnell and Greg Dawson.
