EXETER Chiefs will welcome back prop Josh Iosefa-Scott and full-back Josh Hodge tomorrow when they face Sale Sharks at Sandy Park in the fifth round of the PREM Rugby Cup (3pm).
Pool A sees second-placed Sale clash with fourth-placed Exeter, but with several internationals away on Guinness Six Nations duty, Rob Baxter’s side gives a number of youngsters a chance to shine under the captaincy of Lewis Pearson.
“Prem Cup games are vital for a multitude of reasons,” said Baxter. “We’ve got squad members who really need game time, as well as younger players we want to test. It’s all about seeing where they’re at.”
The Chiefs’ front row packs a punch with Will Goodrick-Clarke at loosehead, Iosefa-Scott returning at tighthead and Julian Heaven at hooker. Pearson partners Rusi Tuima in the second row, while Exeter University captain Finn Worley Brady starts on the flank alongside Martin Moloney and Richard Capstick at No.8.
In the half-backs, Tom Cairns takes the scrum-half role, with Will Haydon-Wood moving from centre to fly-half. The midfield pairing of Will Rigg – who confirmed this week he will be moving to Newcastle Red Bulls next season – and Ben Hammersley looks to provide stability, while Hodge slots straight back at full-back, flanked by Paul Brown-Bampoe and Campbell Ridl on the wings.
Baxter, however, is bracing for a tough encounter, saying: “They beat us comfortably in Manchester last time in this competition. We want a better performance this weekend. It’s about choosing the right players, getting our energy right, and pushing forward in the cup.”
Hooker Max Norey is set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench, while Alfie Bell, who has been in fine form for the Cornish Pirates, comes in alongside Oscar Beckerleg, with scrum-half George Newman poised to make his Chiefs debut.
Exeter Chiefs: Josh Hodge; Campbell Ridl, Ben Hammersley, Will Rigg, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Julian Heaven, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Lewis Pearson (capt), Rus Tuima; Finn Worley Brady, Martin Moloney, Richard Capstick. Replacements: Max Norey, Khwezi Mona, Jimmy Roots, Alfie Bell, Oscar Beckerleg, George Newman, Ben Coen, Dan John.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.