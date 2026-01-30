THE first-ever National League match at Redruth under lights, due to take place this evening against Exeter University, has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Recreation Ground.
The fixture was set to be a big one for both clubs as they look to ensure they finish outside of the bottom two and with it relegation.
While Redruth have a 11-point gap to Loughborough Students who were surprisingly beaten at bottom side Syston last Saturday, they have a tough run of games coming up having already played Syston and Old Redcliffians twice.
However, they have secured nine points from their last three games courtesy of securing two bonus points in defeats at Lymm and Old Reds either side of a 33-5 success over Syston.
Veteran prop Jess Tompsett was due to make his 200th appearance for the Reds at tighthead in an experienced front-row which also consisted of Tyler Gendall and hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie.
Fly-half Joe Cummins made his debut off the bench in Redruth’s defeat at Old Redcliffians last weekend and was set to start with Australian Angus Mawson out, while another Aussie, No.8 Luke Ratcliff has been recalled by the Cornish Pirates with Sam Stevens taking his place at the back of the scrum.
Redruth are due to be back in action on Saturday, February 14 when they head to Weston-super-Mare to tackle Hornets.
However, it remains to be seen whether tonight’s clash will be rearranged in time for next weekend.
